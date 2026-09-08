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melissaamrita2

Joined January 2015 | 10 posts
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The 10 Best NBA Christmas Games Since 2000

The holiday isn't just for opening presents and spending time with your family. It's also for enjoying dramatic basketball.

melissaamrita23920 days ago
odell beckham jr new york giants

17 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Odell Beckham Jr.

It seems like an eternity ago when he caught his first one-handed catch, but Odell Beckham, Jr. has only been in the league for two seasons.

melissaamrita23923 days ago
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The Most Embarrassing Ankle-Breakers of 2015

These are the top crossovers of the year.

melissaamrita23937 days ago
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Cam Newton Can Dance However The Hell He Wants

Is it the dancing that upsets people or the skin color of the man dancing?

melissaamrita23948 days ago
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30 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Steph Curry

There's a lot you don't know about the reigning MVP and NBA Champ.

melissaamrita23963 days ago
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Kobe Bryant's Best Game Against Every NBA Team

As Kobe begins his 20th season for the Lakers, we look back at his best performances against the other 29 NBA teams.

melissaamrita23976 days ago
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Dr. J Talks NBA, Rucker Park, and Dunking At 65

Complex sat down with Dr. J to talk about his time in the NBA, playing at Rucker Park, and still being able to dunk at 65.

melissaamrita23996 days ago
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The Complex Sports NFL Season Preview

Because ESPN can’t mention Andy Dalton and Ta-Nehisi Coates in the same breath like we can.

melissaamrita24025 days ago
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Colin Cowherd's Most Controversial Moments at ESPN

Colin Cowherd wasn't always the most beloved figure during his time with ESPN.

melissaamrita24081 days ago
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10 Things You Need to Know About Major League Baseball This Week

Major League Baseball is entering its first week of July. Here are 10 things you need to know about the game right now.

melissaamrita24091 days ago
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