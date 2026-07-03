Dot Da Genius

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Announces The Rebel Ragers Tour

The trek features special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius.

tara mahadevan173 days ago
Kid Cudi in a tank top with an open mouth, expressing strong emotion against a dark, textured background.
Music

Kid Cudi Drops New Vinyl Variants on Complex Shop

Kid Cudi's 'Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven' album, which turns 10 later this year, is now available to purchase.

Complex534 days ago
Dot Da Genius
Music

Dot Da Genius Shares Soundtrack From Kid Cudi's Netflix Special 'Entergalactic'

Grammy-nominated producer Dot Da Genius shared his debut film score for Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic,’ which served as the soundtrack for the Netflix special.

Brad Callas1373 days ago
meechy darko's single art for complex
Music

Meechy Darko Recruits Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak for "On God" Single

Produced by Jay Versace and Dot da Genius, the single will land on Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko's debut solo album 'Gothic Luxury' this month.

Joshua Espinoza1444 days ago
Dot da Genius "Talk About Me" music video
Music

Watch the Video for Dot da Genius's New Single "Talk About Me" f/ Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, and J.I.D

Dot da Genius has teamed up with longtime collaborator and friend Kid Cudi for his new single "Talk About Me" which also features Denzel Curry and J.I.D.

Jordan Rose1485 days ago
Advertisement
cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Fans Are Loving the 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' Sample in New Song "She Knows This"

'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen' has landed on Earth. "She Knows This," the fourth track, opens with a sample from 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.'

Trace William Cowen2045 days ago
Kid Cudi
Music

Stream Kid Cudi's New Album 'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen'

Kid Cudi brings the 'Man on the Moon' trilogy to a close with a new album featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Skepta, Trippie Redd, and the late Pop Smoke.

Trace William Cowen2045 days ago
cudi
Music

Kenya Barris Talks Kid Cudi's 'Entergalactic' Album and Series: 'It's the Most Ambitious Thing'

'Entergalactic' arrives next year, and Barris spoke about it on Complex's 'Watch Less' podcast. Check that out and learn more right here now.

Trace William Cowen2425 days ago
whiteboyy
Music

Watch HeadBanga Muzik Group Artist Whiteboyy's "Sho Mo Age Mi" Video

The Africalabash Films-directed video dropped earlier this month.

Trace William Cowen2522 days ago
dot da genius
Music

Dot Da Genius Whips Up Some "Fettuccine" on Debut Single as Solo Artist

The prolific producer best known for his Cudi mastery has dropped something special, but it's not meant for radio.

Trace William Cowen2812 days ago
Advertisement
Kid Cudi
Music

Stream Kid Cudi's New Track "The Rage"

The song will appear on the upcoming 'Rampage' soundtrack.

Joshua Espinoza3018 days ago
James Japan "Real"
Music

HeadBanga Muzik Signee James Japan Shares "Real"

The record is co-produced by Woodro Skillson and Rami Beatz.

Joshua Espinoza3060 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dot Da Genius Responds to Rumors That He Was Abusive Toward Jhene Aiko

Producer Dot Da Genius went on Instagram to respond to rumors that he was abusive toward Jhene Aiko.

Joshua Espinoza3623 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dot Da Genius Confirms His Marriage to Jhené Aiko in a Passionate Instagram Message

The two have reportedly been together since 2014.

jessielmorris3776 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App