Dominican Republic

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Latest Stories

Prince Royce with styled hair and sunglasses in a white suit on a red carpet.
Music

Prince Royce Calls Out the 2026 Latin Grammys Over Bachata Representation

His 2025 joint album with Romeo Santos, 'Better Late Than Never,' received no nominations.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
Miss Dominican Republic Crowned Miss World 2026
Pop Culture

Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Takes Miss World 2026 Crown

Mola rose above a global field in Vietnam, with Spain’s Elisabeth Reynes and Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty completing the top three.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Getty Images
Life

NYPD Officer Dies After Breast Implant Removal Surgery In Dominican Republic Goes Wrong

The Bronx police officer contracted a bacterial infection after receiving cosmetic surgery in Santo Domingo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns with a beard and a cap, wearing a blue jacket, smiles during a talk show appearance.
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Speaks With Dominican President After Promising to Bring Knicks Trophy to DR

After the Knicks won their first title in 53 years, Towns said he plans to bring the trophy across the Dominican Republic.

Alex Ocho93 days ago
Wander Franco.
Sports

Wander Franco Avoids Prison After Being Found Criminally Responsible of Abuse of Minor

The former Tampa Bay Rays star has been granted a judicial pardon due to "particular circumstances that made him a material victim, but not a legal one."

Jose Martinez116 days ago
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IShowSpeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Nearly Kissed by a Man in Reindeer Antlers During Dominican Republic Livestream

Early into the stream, the 21-year-old and his entourage were riding on a train through the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo with tons of fans trailing behind when the incident went down.

Alex Ocho135 days ago
Ex-Super Bowl Winner Mike Pennel Named 'Person of Interest' in Woman's Death
Sports

Ex-NFL Lineman Mike Pennel Linked to Dominican Republic Homicide Probe

Investigators in the Dominican Republic are examining links between the ex-NFL lineman and a 22-year-old mother whose remains were found years after her disappearance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
Dominican artist Yailin La Más Viral in a white shirt and cap smiles while sitting inside a vehicle, partially obscured by the window frame.
Music

Yailin La Más Viral Released From Jail Amid Alleged Illegal Weapons Possession Case

The Dominican artist was arrested last week where authorities discovered two illegal weapons. Her attorneys insist they weren't hers.

Alex Ocho172 days ago
Yailin La Más Viral with long dark hair and tattoos, wearing a black lace dress, poses on a red carpet with a dark background featuring logos.
Music

Yailin La Más Viral Arrested in Dominican Republic for Alleged Weapons Possession

An attorney for the Dominican artist claims the firearms found in the car did not belong to her.

Alex Ocho176 days ago
Tokischa
Music

Tokischa On Why She Shaved Her Head: 'I'm Closing a Huge Chapter'

The Dominican artist trimmed her hair during her opening set for FKA Twigs' NYC show.

tara mahadevan178 days ago
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Three people at an event: a woman with a microphone, another smiling, and a man in sunglasses holding a microphone.
Life

From La Fruta to Disneyworld: NYC Partygoers Share the Most Dominican Names They've Ever Heard

Dominican New Yorkers called out their most on-brand creative names in a new viral video that even brought Cardi B to the comments section.

Alex Ocho191 days ago

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