Latest Stories
Prince Royce Calls Out the 2026 Latin Grammys Over Bachata Representation
His 2025 joint album with Romeo Santos, 'Better Late Than Never,' received no nominations.
Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Takes Miss World 2026 Crown
Mola rose above a global field in Vietnam, with Spain’s Elisabeth Reynes and Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty completing the top three.
NYPD Officer Dies After Breast Implant Removal Surgery In Dominican Republic Goes Wrong
The Bronx police officer contracted a bacterial infection after receiving cosmetic surgery in Santo Domingo.
Karl-Anthony Towns Speaks With Dominican President After Promising to Bring Knicks Trophy to DR
After the Knicks won their first title in 53 years, Towns said he plans to bring the trophy across the Dominican Republic.
Wander Franco Avoids Prison After Being Found Criminally Responsible of Abuse of Minor
The former Tampa Bay Rays star has been granted a judicial pardon due to "particular circumstances that made him a material victim, but not a legal one."
IShowSpeed Nearly Kissed by a Man in Reindeer Antlers During Dominican Republic Livestream
Early into the stream, the 21-year-old and his entourage were riding on a train through the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo with tons of fans trailing behind when the incident went down.
Ex-NFL Lineman Mike Pennel Linked to Dominican Republic Homicide Probe
Investigators in the Dominican Republic are examining links between the ex-NFL lineman and a 22-year-old mother whose remains were found years after her disappearance.
Yailin La Más Viral Released From Jail Amid Alleged Illegal Weapons Possession Case
The Dominican artist was arrested last week where authorities discovered two illegal weapons. Her attorneys insist they weren't hers.
Yailin La Más Viral Arrested in Dominican Republic for Alleged Weapons Possession
An attorney for the Dominican artist claims the firearms found in the car did not belong to her.
Tokischa On Why She Shaved Her Head: 'I'm Closing a Huge Chapter'
The Dominican artist trimmed her hair during her opening set for FKA Twigs' NYC show.
From La Fruta to Disneyworld: NYC Partygoers Share the Most Dominican Names They've Ever Heard
Dominican New Yorkers called out their most on-brand creative names in a new viral video that even brought Cardi B to the comments section.