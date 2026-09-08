Rachelle Jean-Louis
Latest Stories
Video: Smoke DZA Freestyles In "The Backroom"
"Rap critics still Pacquiao-ing on the flow."
Video: Rick Ross Discusses Acting Debut as "Butterball"
Can't hold him back.
Video: Alicia Keys "Girl on Fire" (Japan Version)
Alicia gets colorful for Japan.
Video: Ta-Ku f/ JMSN "Make It Last"
With a lingerie-clad beauty to match.
Listen: Blood Diamonds f/ Dominic Lord "Barcode"
Drops on February 26.
GLAAD Nominates Frank Ocean for Outstanding Music Artist Award
Racking up award nominations.
Video: Nicki Minaj Performs "Freedom" on "The Ellen Degeneres Show"
Another stop on the <em>American Idol</em> promo tour.
Tracklist: DyMe-A-DuZiN "A Portrait of Donnovan"
The Brooklyn lyricist recruits Plain Pat, Emile Haynie and more.
Video: 2 Chainz Explains Etiquette While in the Studio
Dos Chainz says Twitter and Instagram are a no-go.
Tracklist: Raekwon "Lost Jewlry"
It features Freddie Gibbs and Faith Evans.