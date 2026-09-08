Rachelle Jean-Louis Portrait

Rachelle Jean-Louis

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

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Video: Smoke DZA Freestyles In "The Backroom"

"Rap critics still Pacquiao-ing on the flow."

Rachelle Jean-Louis4978 days ago

Video: Rick Ross Discusses Acting Debut as "Butterball"

Can't hold him back.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4978 days ago
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Video: Alicia Keys "Girl on Fire" (Japan Version)

Alicia gets colorful for Japan.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4980 days ago

Video: Ta-Ku f/ JMSN "Make It Last"

With a lingerie-clad beauty to match.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4990 days ago
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Listen: Brother Ali "Nardwuar"

An ode to the Human Serviette.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4990 days ago
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Listen: Blood Diamonds f/ Dominic Lord "Barcode"

Drops on February 26.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4992 days ago
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GLAAD Nominates Frank Ocean for Outstanding Music Artist Award

Racking up award nominations.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4992 days ago
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Video: Curren$y Records New Track for "New Jet City"

Coming soon.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4993 days ago
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Video: Nicki Minaj Performs "Freedom" on "The Ellen Degeneres Show"

Another stop on the <em>American Idol</em> promo tour.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4993 days ago

Listen: Alexis Jordan f/ J. Cole "Acid Rain"

Cole meets electro.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4993 days ago
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Tracklist: DyMe-A-DuZiN "A Portrait of Donnovan"

The Brooklyn lyricist recruits Plain Pat, Emile Haynie and more.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4994 days ago
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Video: 2 Chainz Explains Etiquette While in the Studio

Dos Chainz says Twitter and Instagram are a no-go.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4997 days ago
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Tracklist: Raekwon "Lost Jewlry"

It features Freddie Gibbs and Faith Evans.

Rachelle Jean-Louis4997 days ago

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