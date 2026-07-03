Domestic Terrorism

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(L-R) Donald Trump and Dana White.
Pop Culture

Chicago Man Charged in Plot to Attack White House UFC Event, Faces 20 Years in Prison

Alexander Iniguez Mercado is the latest person to be arrested in connection to a planned assault on the controversial sporting event.

Trey Alston20 days ago
A large crowd surrounds a lit-up boxing ring in front of the White House at night, with bright lights and an American flag visible.
Life

FBI Arrests Two More Men in Alleged White House UFC Attack Plot

The news of their arrest comes just a week after five men were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill government officials attending UFC Freedom 250.

Joe Price24 days ago
This image shows the son of a shooting victim speaking at a hearing
Life

Buffalo Shooting Victim’s Son Wants Action From Lawmakers: ‘My Mother’s Life Mattered’

Gary Whitfield Jr., whose mother Ruth Whitfield was killed in the racist attack last month, provided the opening statement at Tuesday’s hearing.

Trace William Cowen1501 days ago
A memorial at the scene of the racist attack in Buffalo
Life

Domestic Terrorism Bill Passed by House Following Racist Attack in Buffalo

The 2022 bill is similar to previous attempts on the issue which have failed to move beyond the House level. 203 Republicans voted against it.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
dhs
Life

Homeland Security Launches Internal Review of Domestic Violent Extremism Threats

Domestic violent extremists, better known as domestic terrorists, have been repeatedly cited as an "elevated threat" within the U.S. in 2021.

Trace William Cowen1908 days ago
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The Atlanta Attack Was Years in The Making, This is How We Got Here
Life

The Atlanta Attack Was Years in The Making, This is How We Got Here

<p>On Tuesday March 16th, shootings at three different massage parlors in Atlanta Georgia left eight people dead. Six of those victims were Asian women. On Wednesday, authorities named four out of the eight victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, and Paul Andre Michels. Robert Aaron Long confessed to

Complex1947 days ago

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