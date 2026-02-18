Pop Culture

Lindsey Vonn Shares Heartbreaking Loss 1 Week After Crash

The Olympic champion opened up about a painful goodbye, honoring a bond she says will last forever.

Lindsey Vonn with long blonde hair speaks at a press conference, with a blue background featuring logos.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn has arrived back in the United States more than one week after a major crash during the women’s downhill ended her Olympic run. She’s undergone numerous surgeries after she sustained a complex tibia fracture, and still has at least one additional surgery to go.

After getting home, Vonn shared some heartbreaking news with her fans on social media. On Wednesday, February 18, the champion skier said that her dog, Leo, has died.

“This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life. I still have not come to terms that he is gone,” Vonn captioned an Instagram post that included some photos of her pup.

“The day I crashed, so did Leo. He had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer (he survived lymphoma a year and a half ago) but now his heart was failing him. He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind,” she continued, adding, “As I layed (sic) in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy. I had lost so much that meant something to me in such a short amount of time. I can’t believe it. My boy has been with me since my second ACL injury, when I needed him most. He held me on the sofa as I watched the Sochi Olympics. He lifted me up when I was down. He layed by me, and cuddle me, always making me feel safe and loved. We have been through so much together in 13 years.”

Vonn is finding comfort in knowing that Leo is now with her other two dogs, Lucy and Bear, whom she previously lost. She called Leo her “first love” and said she will love him “forever.”

Vonn is set to undergo another leg surgery today.

Related Stories

Lindsey Vonn wearing a Red Bull beanie with pom-poms, holding skis, looking thoughtful.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Flown Home on Stretcher After Harrowing Injury That Left Her Leg 'in Pieces'

Lindsey Vonn’s competition ends in tragedy as she’s taken to the airport by ambulance to return home.

Effie Orfanides213 days ago
Aretha Franklin singing at a microphone, wearing a white dress and earrings, with a piano in front of her.
Music

1967 Aretha Franklin Classic Crowned 'Greatest Song of All Time'

The Queen of Soul’s timeless anthem continues to define generations and top music rankings.

Effie Orfanides212 days ago
Kid Rock performing on stage, wearing a white hat, sunglasses, and a black shirt, singing into a microphone.
Music

Kid Rock Received Text Questioning TPUSA Performance of Faith-Based Cover

Kid Rock received a text from Bill Maher following his TPUSA performance on Super Bowl Sunday.

Effie Orfanides212 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App