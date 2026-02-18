Lindsey Vonn Shares Heartbreaking Loss 1 Week After Crash

Lindsey Vonn has arrived back in the United States more than one week after a major crash during the women’s downhill ended her Olympic run. She’s undergone numerous surgeries after she sustained a complex tibia fracture, and still has at least one additional surgery to go.

After getting home, Vonn shared some heartbreaking news with her fans on social media. On Wednesday, February 18, the champion skier said that her dog, Leo, has died.

“This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life. I still have not come to terms that he is gone,” Vonn captioned an Instagram post that included some photos of her pup.