Alice Evans Accused in Court of Urging Fans to Send Her Ex-Husband Dog Poop

A bitter Hollywood divorce has taken an unusual turn in court, with testimony claiming that actress Alice Evans once encouraged supporters to mail her ex-husband packages of dog poop. According to Us Weekly, the claim surfaced during a recent hearing in connection with Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd’s restraining order against Evans. The order, originally issued in 2022, was being reviewed as part of the long-running legal battle between the former couple.

During testimony on March 3, Linda Blank—the administrator of Evans’ Facebook fan page—told the court that the actress shared Gruffudd’s address and suggested that fans send him bags containing dog poop. According to Blank, Evans wanted to shape public perception of the breakup and to portray Gruffudd as the villain. “Alice gave us Ioan’s address and encouraged us and other people to send him a bag of dog excrement,” Blank said in the court hearing. “She wanted people to think he was the bad guy…running off with Bianca and leaving her and their girls, leaving her destitute.” The dispute stems from the couple’s separation in early 2021 after more than a decade of marriage. Evans, 57, and Gruffudd, 52, first met while working on the live-action film 102 Dalmatians in the late 1990s. They married in Mexico in 2007 and went on to have two daughters, born in 2009 and 2013. Their relationship publicly unraveled when Gruffudd filed for divorce in March 2021. Evans later accused him on social media of being unfaithful during the final years of their marriage after the actor introduced the public to his new partner, Bianca Wallace.

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me… has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs,” Evans wrote in a since-deleted post at the time. “Good luck, Bianca.” A friend of Wallace pushed back against those claims online, insisting the timeline Evans described wasn’t accurate and denying that Wallace had been involved with Gruffudd for that long. The dispute quickly escalated into legal action. In 2022, Gruffudd requested a domestic violence restraining order against Evans, alleging that she had threatened to damage his career and make false accusations if he ended their marriage. Court filings cited repeated warnings he allegedly received from Evans between 2020 and their separation in January 2021. According to the documents, Gruffudd claimed Evans told him she would “make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press and destroy me and my career.” The restraining order was granted in August 2022 and placed restrictions on Evans’ ability to contact Gruffudd or discuss him publicly, including on social media.