Are The Dodgers Ruining Baseball?

The Los Angeles Dodgers were already seen by many as an unstoppable force prior to this past weekend’s trade for Tarik Skubal, who is arguably the best pitcher in MLB. Baseball’s competitive balance argument is currently front and center, as the Dodgers are paying more in luxury tax alone ($180) than half of the teams in baseball use for their normal payroll.

Los Angeles traded away three prospects (Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith) in exchange for the 2024 and 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner.

“It just seems like there’s always blowback with us,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said to ESPN following the blockbuster deal. “People are passionate. We feel good about it. There’s nothing that we did that no one else couldn’t have done. I just love our front office. We have the players to go pull something like this off, and we’ve still got, you know, arguably the top one or two or three farm systems in baseball. So it’s a credit to a lot of people in this organization.”

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also pushed back on the narrative that his team is ruining the sport due to its lavish spending.

“Passionately disagree,” Friedman said. “It’s special, and we’re not going to be flippant about this moment in time and how special this group, this era can be in the history of this incredibly storied organization. We’re going to do everything we can to keep doing what we can to win the last game of the year.”