DJ Muggs

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Music

DJ Muggs Shares New Album 'Dies Occidendum'

Legendary hip-hop producer DJ Muggs, known for his work as part of Cypress Hill, has just unleashed his eerie new album, 'Dies Occidendum​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1954 days ago
Meyhem Lauren x DJ Muggs "Wavy" Video
Music

Premiere: Watch Meyhem Lauren and DJ Muggs' New Video for "Wavy"

The visual was directed by Shari Gab and presented by Classic Car Club Manhattan.

Joshua Espinoza2530 days ago
Roc Marciano x DJ Muggs 'Kaos'
Music

Stream Roc Marciano and DJ Muggs Joint Project 'Kaos'

The 10-track effort will serve as the official soundtrack for the rapper's upcoming film.

Joshua Espinoza2829 days ago
DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill performs at Club Nokia.
Music

DJ Muggs and MF DOOM Join Forces With Freddie Gibbs for "Death Wish"

The trio of Muggs, DOOM, and Gibbs makes for a potent combination.

Joe Price2948 days ago
Jump Around 25
Music

Premiere: DJ Muggs & Everlast Celebrate 25 Years of "Jump Around" With Remix f/ Damian Marley & Meyhem Lauren

Your favorite song about jumping is turning a quarter century, and its creators are celebrating by reinventing it.

Shawn Setaro3047 days ago
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Music

Listen to DJ Mustard's "Stand For" Remix

DJ Mustard takes Ty Dolla $ign's single to the next level.

Justin Block4194 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: DJ Muggs f/ Fred Wreck "Drop the Beat"

When the beat drops, good luck.

edwinortiz4685 days ago
Music

Video: DJ Muggs f/ Rahzel "Breathe Slow"

A smoke out session with some awesome visuals.

edwinortiz4733 days ago
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Music

DJ Muggs ft. Fred Wreck - "Drop The Beat"

This is what it sounds like when worlds collide. DJ Muggs' dubstep/bass music prowess should be certified, as should his long-standing representation

khrisd4770 days ago
danny brown headfirst video
Music

DJ Muggs ft. Danny Brown - "Headfirst"

Now isn't this interesting. Back when I was a wee drum & bass-loving youngin, I'd hit the Internets heavy searching for info. Rocking on the forums in

khrisd4798 days ago
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Music

Video: DJ Muggs f/ Danny Brown "Headfirst"

This is trippy, man.

edwinortiz4798 days ago
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Music

DJ Muggs, Sean Bonner, and Andrew Kline Align to Form CROSS MY HEART HOPE TO DIE

As we track artists as they dip into and out of the electronic scene, DJ Muggs' next move has us intrigued. He's connected with Andrew Kline of hardc

nappy4842 days ago
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Music

Video: DJ Muggs "Soundclash Business"

The Cypress Hill producer drops a crazy video off "Bass For Your Face"

Dharmic X4883 days ago

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