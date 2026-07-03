DJ Assault

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This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.
khrisd

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Music

Bobby Shmurda - "Hot Nigga (DJ Assault Remix)"

Praise Rave God for DJ Assault. I'd been itching for proper remixes of summer anthems damn-near all summer, and while his "No Flex Zone" remix had me

khrisd4320 days ago
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Music

Rae Sremmurd - "No Flex Zone (DJ Assault Remix)"

See, this is exactly what I'm talking about. We already know that Rae Sremmurd's "No Flex Zone" murders the trap sound. It's a proper anthem and one o

khrisd4333 days ago
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Music

Deekline ft. DJ Assault - "Clap Yo Handz (Tony Quattro Remix)"

Whenever bloggers and DJs refer to a "club" genre, it's usually prefixed with a regional distinction with Jersey, Philly, and Baltimore getting the pr

jakel4414 days ago
dj assault
Music

Download DJ Assault's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

Receiving this mix might be the best thing that's happened all day. Are you serious?! Diplo bringing in the Detroit ghettotech legend DJ Assault onto

khrisd4728 days ago

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