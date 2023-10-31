DJ Jazzy Jeff Recalls Will Smith Trying to Cut His Cast Off With Butter Knives: ‘I Can’t Put Pants On’

After receiving 24 butter knives from room service, Smith proceeded to saw Jeff's cast off but came across a slight mistake. "So I had been sawing the cast from the top, which I guess isn't medically recommended, so the cast got stuck maybe halfway down Jeff's leg," Smith said.

Jeff responded, "And he says...like, 'What would MacGyver do?' And I'm like, dude, stop playin' like that because at this point I can't put pants on to go to the hospital to have them cut it off."

Taking the 'MacGyver' route, Smith advised Jeff to climb into the bathtub in an attempt to "soften" the cast, which proved to be the wrong move, as fiberglass and plaster aren't waterproof.

"It started to shrink, so now it's choking my leg. And it really didn't help that through the entire process, he's laughing," Jeff said about Smith's reaction. "And I'm freaking out. I'm wet, in my underwear, with a cast up to my ankle."

Just as the duo's problem seemed to worsen, interference came from Jeremy “JL” Lam, a friend of the late Jam Master Jay. Not only did JL get involved, he also had a can of beef stew that came in handy.

"He opened a beef stew can.... He was using the jagged edge of the can top, and he went straight down. Where I was trying to saw vertically, he went horizontally," Smith said of the cast-cutting resolution.

Seven minutes thereafter, Jeff's cast was off. "Luckily I didn't end up putting Jeff back in the hospital, which was helpful, because we had a lot of music to deliver—and fast," Smith said.

The actor also retold the comical story in his 2021 memoir Will, which saw a bestseller's spike on The New York Times hardcover nonfiction list after last year's Oscars.

Class of '88, which launched on Friday, includes conversations between Smith and 1980s hip-hop peers like Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Rakim, Chuck D, Fab 5 Freddy, J.J. Fad, and DJ Red Alert.