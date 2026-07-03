DJ Jayhood

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Stink Floyd 'Ass On A G String'
Music

Premiere: Stink Floyd And DJ Jayhood Signal New Moveltraxx Comp With Jersey Club Heater "Ass On A G String"

The rest of the collection promises contributions from Feadz, Amadeezy, DJ Earl, DJ Manny, Guchon, Bul Bey and Emynd.

James Keith2249 days ago
Music

Premiere: DJ Jayhood Kicks Off THREAD's "Contraband Series" With "What Is BBM Vol. 1"

DJ Jayhood introduces the world to the "Booty Bounce Sound" with his "What Is BBM Vol. 1" EP.

Khal4186 days ago
jayhood 93rd the takeover
Music

DJ Jayhood ft. 93rd - "The Takeover"

First off, shouts to the CLUBJERSEY camp. They've been a big help in pushing the Jersey club sound this year, and it's been great to help present thei

khrisd4223 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

EXCLUSIVE: DJ JayHood - "Heartbroken 2k14"

Is Jersey club the sound of 2014? Six months into the year, the sound is still making it’s claim to be the IT genre. Alliterative animal named club

jakel4416 days ago

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