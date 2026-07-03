DJ Clue

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J. Cole performing on stage, wearing a sports jersey and holding a microphone, with a smoky background.
Music

J. Cole Calls Out Artists Who Use Bots to Boost Streams in New Freestyle: 'Math Ain't Mathin'

On "Golden Goose Freestyle," Cole argues "the bots is boostin'" when the numbers don't add up.

Trace William Cowen171 days ago
Music

DJ Clue Reflects on Biggie Saying He Was Going to Kill Him for Leaking Song: 'They Didn't Even Know What I Looked Like'

In a roundtable discussion, the Desert Storm founder revealed just how angry Biggie was over the unauthorized release of "One More Chance."

Joe Price1114 days ago
Gunna appearing on 'the Breakfast Club' for an interview.
Music

Gunna Talks Freddie Gibbs Beef, Clarifies Relationship With Chlöe Bailey

Following the release of 'DS4EVER,' Gunna stopped by 'Breakfast Club' to talk about his beef with Freddie Gibbs, and his rumored relationship with Chlöe Bailey.

Joe Price1645 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Calls Out DJ Clue Over Not Playing New Pop Smoke Collab: 'F*ck You Clue, You Don’t Mean Sh*t!' (UPDATE)

Pop Smoke's posthumously released debut album 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,' executive produced by 50 Cent, was released on Friday.

Trace William Cowen2206 days ago
Lil Baby
Music

Watch Lil Baby Connect With Funk Flex for Freestyle

Following the release of his new album 'My Turn,' Lil Baby stopped by Hot 97 to perform a freestyle for Funk Flex. 

Joe Price2325 days ago
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Offset
Music

Offset Recounts Moments After His 2018 Car Crash: 'There Was so Much Blood'

The rapper spoke about the incident during a recent interview with DJ Clue.

Joshua Espinoza2689 days ago
jacquees soul train awards 2018
Music

Jacquees and Ella Mai Remain Friends After “Trip” Remix Incident

Despite the controversy brought about by the infamous remix, Jacquees says that he doesn't harbor any feelings of malice towards Ella Mai.

Kyle Shokeye2781 days ago
DJ Clue "Last Night:
Music

Listen to DJ Clue's Surprise New Track "Last Night" f/ Future and Tru Life

It's been a minute since we've heard from DJ Clue.

Abel Shifferaw3276 days ago
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Music

Hear French Montana's "Lockjaw" Remix f/ Kodak Black, Jeezy, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled

French Montana and DJ Clue enlisted Jeezy, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled to hop on a remix of "Lockjaw" featuring Kodak Black.

jessielmorris3497 days ago
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Music

Stream and Download Fabolous' 'Friday Night Freestyles' Mixtape

Fabolous drops heat over classic instrumentals from the '90s.

James Elliott4074 days ago
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Music

Stream DJ Clue's 'Banned From CD 2015' Mixtape

Playing in a theater near you.

Bryan Hahn4087 days ago

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