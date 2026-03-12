Ryan Coogler Reimagined as Charming Sleep Paralysis Demon in Hilarious TikTok Skit

Ryan Coogler, whose Sinners is up for a record-setting 16 potential wins at this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, is reimagined as a charming sleep paralysis demon in a new skit format making the rounds on social media.

As you may have seen, one example of this in action finds a Coogler imitator speaking to the camera while cloaked in darkness, at one point offering the sleep-deprived viewer a cup of coffee.

“So, we in your nightmare, right?” the Coogler-imitating individual asks. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. We in your nightmare. … Sometimes it could be a traumatic experience, right? Of all the myriad of people that you could have had as your demon, right? You chose me. So I’m just eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

Unfortunately, the clip in question, which originated from @jharvin15 on Instagram and TikTok, ultimately morphs into being a full-blown ad for Kalshi.