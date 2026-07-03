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Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Jokes That She’d ‘F*ck’ Pedro Pascal: ‘He Is So Wonderful’

Stone and Pascal appear in the upcoming action comedy, 'Eddington.'

tara mahadevan379 days ago
(L-R) Emma Stone and Diego Luna.
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Emma Stone Says She's 'Afraid' of Getting Hiccups on Set: 'It Goes on for Hours'

The two-time Oscar winner called the repeated spasms her "least favorite thing."

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Robert Pattinson, in a black suit, and Suki Waterhouse, in an elegant sleeveless dress, pose together at a GO Campaign event
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Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson 'Couldn't Really Give a Sh*t' About Her Exes

The couple, who got engaged last December, recently celebrated the arrival of their first child.

Brad Callas745 days ago
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‘The Boys: Mexico’ Spinoff Now in the Works With 'Blue Beetle' Screenwriter

Prime Video's next spinoff for the hit superhero series is set to land in Latin America.

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Andor Cast Interview
Pop Culture

The ‘Andor’ Cast Talks Bringing a Bold Vision of ‘Star Wars’ to Life

Complex spoke with the cast of Disney+'s new 'Star Wars' series, 'Andor,' all about the show and how they brought this bold new era to life.

William Goodman1389 days ago
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disney shares trailer for new star wars series andor
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'Andor' Starring Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and More

The new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ 'Star Wars' series features Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera. The show will be premiering next month.

Abel Shifferaw1447 days ago
cassian andor is back baby, sw forever
Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Gets First Teaser Trailer Featuring Return of Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' Hero

The galaxy is further expanded with this exploration of Cassian Andor, again played by Diego Luna. Serving as showrunner is series creator Tony Gilroy.

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netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Drops New 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Trailer

The cartel drama is back next month.

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diego luna
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Live Action Streaming Series to Star Diego Luna

Diego Luna is returning to the role of Cassian Andor.

Alex Galbraith2808 days ago
Narcos: Mexico
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Here's Your First Look At Season 1 of 'Narcos: Mexico'

Netflix's hit series 'Narcos' is branching out with 'Narcos: Mexico, which stars Diego Luna and Michael Pena and will take you into the beginning of Mexico's drug war.

Khal2830 days ago
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