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Emma Stone Jokes That She’d ‘F*ck’ Pedro Pascal: ‘He Is So Wonderful’
Stone and Pascal appear in the upcoming action comedy, 'Eddington.'
Emma Stone Says She's 'Afraid' of Getting Hiccups on Set: 'It Goes on for Hours'
The two-time Oscar winner called the repeated spasms her "least favorite thing."
Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson 'Couldn't Really Give a Sh*t' About Her Exes
The couple, who got engaged last December, recently celebrated the arrival of their first child.
‘The Boys: Mexico’ Spinoff Now in the Works With 'Blue Beetle' Screenwriter
Prime Video's next spinoff for the hit superhero series is set to land in Latin America.
The ‘Andor’ Cast Talks Bringing a Bold Vision of ‘Star Wars’ to Life
Complex spoke with the cast of Disney+'s new 'Star Wars' series, 'Andor,' all about the show and how they brought this bold new era to life.
Watch the Trailer for Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'Andor' Starring Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and More
The new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ 'Star Wars' series features Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera. The show will be premiering next month.
Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Gets First Teaser Trailer Featuring Return of Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' Hero
The galaxy is further expanded with this exploration of Cassian Andor, again played by Diego Luna. Serving as showrunner is series creator Tony Gilroy.
Netflix Drops New 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Trailer
The cartel drama is back next month.
'Star Wars' Live Action Streaming Series to Star Diego Luna
Diego Luna is returning to the role of Cassian Andor.
Exclusive: Here's Your First Look At Season 1 of 'Narcos: Mexico'
Netflix's hit series 'Narcos' is branching out with 'Narcos: Mexico, which stars Diego Luna and Michael Pena and will take you into the beginning of Mexico's drug war.