Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson 'Couldn't Really Give a Sh*t' About Her Exes

Robert Pattinson couldn't care less about Suki Waterhouse's exes.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Waterhouse shed light on how her fiancé feels about her high-profile past boyfriends, who include musician Miles Kane, actor-director Diego Luna, and most famously, Bradley Cooper.

According to the 32-year-old singer, Pattinson has "a lot of humour about that kind of stuff," adding that he "couldn’t really give a shit."

"'He’s like, ‘No one’s better than me, so whatever,'" she explained.

The couple has been together for six years and got engaged last December. In her interview, Waterhouse opened up about their life as new parents, after welcoming their first child in March, whose name they have not shared with the public.

"[Robert] was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous," she shared about her experience giving birth. "But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm. He's the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story."

The couple first became the subject of romantic headlines back in 2018, but have remained notoriously private. Regardless, coverage of their relationship persisted over the years, leading up to a brief bit of insight on the relationship from Waterhouse in an interview with The Sunday Times in February 2023.

"I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she said at the time.

Last November, Waterhouse announced her pregnancy while onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said to the audience. "I'm not sure if it's working."