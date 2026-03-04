After releasing a very limited “Warning Label” colorway during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles last month, Devin Booker and Fragment’s Hiroshi Fujiwara are dropping another Nike Book 2 collab soon.

The SNKRS release calendar has confirmed that the black and royal-colored Fragment x Nike Book 2 (style code: IO9950-900) will drop next week. This version is nearly identical to the aforementioned “Warning Label” pair, donning a predominantly black makeup throughout the silhouette, but the metallic Swooshes on the All-Star version are replaced with the matte white and royal logos on the uppers. Fragment’s double lightning bolt logo is stamped on the heel counter, while additional hits of blue appear on the outsoles.