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Here's What Mero's Said Since Desus Shot Down His Story of Their Split: 'Bozos in They Bag Today'
Mero previously described the duo's split as a "strategy" they had "all agreed on."
Desus Calls Cap on Mero’s Breakdown of Split and Moment He Realized 'This Sh*t Is Corroding' (UPDATE)
Mero opened up about the end of the duo's Showtime talk show during a new episode of '7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero.'
Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future
In a new interview, the Kid Mero says what he can about what went down with the end of 'Desus & Mero' and also addresses what the future may hold.
The Kid Mero Calls Desus Split a ‘Strategy’ That ‘We All Agreed On’
Mero reflected on his rise to prominence in a new interview with the 'Basic!' podcast, including additional insight on the end of 'Desus & Mero.'
Mero Addresses Split From Desus: 'It's Just a Natural Progression'
Less than a week after a report that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero broke up over management disputes, Mero opened up about their shocking split.
The Brand Was Brolic: A Complete Timeline of Desus and Mero's History Together
All good things must come to an end, but Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s journey together, from Twitter to Complex to late night, was one for the history books.
'Desus & Mero' Will Not Return for Fifth Season, Duo to Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'
Following much speculation surrounding the future of 'Desus & Mero,' a rep for Showtime confirmed that the late-night has come to an end after four seasons.
Social Media Posts Have Desus and Mero Fans Concerned About Duo’s Future Together (UPDATE)
The long-running duo's 'Bodega Boys' podcast—as well as, by extension, their multifaceted working relationship—is at the center of some serious speculation.
Earl Sweatshirt on His Joe Budden ‘Loiter Squad’ Impression: ‘He’s Not Letting It Go’
In a recent appearance on Showtime's 'Desus & Mero,' Earl Sweatshirt claimed Joe Budden is still bitter about the Odd Future rapper's impersonation of him.
Pusha-T Shares Jay-Z's Reaction When He Sent Him "Neck & Wrist" and Asked Him to Hop on It
In a new interview on 'Desus and Mero,' Pusha-T spoke about his Jay-Z collaboration “Neck & Wrist” and revealed what Hov said to him after he asked for a verse.
ASAP Rocky Gives Update on New Music, Jokes About Swedish Prison on ‘Desus & Mero’
Fans are now just days away from getting to witness ASAP Rocky's headlining set at the 2021 edition of ComplexCon in Long Beach, California.
Nas Speaks on Crying With DMX Filming ‘Belly,’ Says X Got ‘More Love Than Most Rappers Will Ever See’
In a sit-down with Desus and Mero, Nas spoke on his latest project 'King's Disease II' as well as a few special moments he shared with the late DMX.
Matt Damon Explains What’s Different About Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s Relationship in 'Desus and Mero' Interview
In an appearance on 'Desus & Mero,' Matt Damon opened up briefly about how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship is different this time around.
Bobby Shmurda Tells Desus and Mero How He's Adjusting to Being Home
Just six months after his release from prison, Bobby Shmurda stopped by Desus and Mero's Showtime show to discuss what it's like being a free man.
Lil Nas X Says He Knew His “Montero” Music Video Would Be Controversial
When Lil Nas X dropped the video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the rapper faced accusations that he was attempting to corrupt the innocence of children.
‘Ziwe’ Variety Show From Showtime and A24 and Gets a Trailer
'Ziwe' stars writer/comedian/performer Ziwe, whose previous credits include 'Desus & Mero' and 'Dickinson.' The series premieres next month on Showtime.
Watch Desus & Mero Surprise Bronx Bodega Owner With a Year's Worth of Rent
The heart-warming surprise kicked off Pepsi's 'The Bodega Giveback' campaign, in which the company will gift cash to NYC bodegas as a sign of appreciation.
The SHOWTIME Theater Is Your One-Stop-Shop at ComplexLand
At the inaugural ComplexLand, the Showtime Theater will house original live programming during the five-day virtual event .