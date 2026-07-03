Desus-And-Mero

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Latest Stories

desus and mero point at camera
Pop Culture

Here's What Mero's Said Since Desus Shot Down His Story of Their Split: 'Bozos in They Bag Today'

Mero previously described the duo's split as a "strategy" they had "all agreed on."

Trace William Cowen883 days ago
Pop Culture

Desus Calls Cap on Mero’s Breakdown of Split and Moment He Realized 'This Sh*t Is Corroding' (UPDATE)

Mero opened up about the end of the duo's Showtime talk show during a new episode of '7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony &amp; The Kid Mero.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams884 days ago
Desus and Mero are seen on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future

In a new interview, the Kid Mero says what he can about what went down with the end of 'Desus &amp; Mero' and also addresses what the future may hold.

Trace William Cowen1404 days ago
desus mero reflect on split
Pop Culture

The Kid Mero Calls Desus Split a ‘Strategy’ That ‘We All Agreed On’

Mero reflected on his rise to prominence in a new interview with the 'Basic!' podcast, including additional insight on the end of 'Desus &amp; Mero.'

Trace William Cowen1444 days ago
The Kid Mero speaks on stage during the 2019 New Yorker Festival
Pop Culture

Mero Addresses Split From Desus: 'It's Just a Natural Progression'

Less than a week after a report that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero broke up over management disputes, Mero opened up about their shocking split.

Brad Callas1453 days ago
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Desus & Mero Showtime Timeline
Pop Culture

The Brand Was Brolic: A Complete Timeline of Desus and Mero's History Together

All good things must come to an end, but Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s journey together, from Twitter to Complex to late night, was one for the history books.

Karla Rodriguez1459 days ago
TV hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero during an interview on Friday, March 25, 2022
Pop Culture

'Desus & Mero' Will Not Return for Fifth Season, Duo to Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'

Following much speculation surrounding the future of 'Desus &amp; Mero,' a rep for Showtime confirmed that the late-night has come to an end after four seasons.

Jose Martinez1461 days ago
Desus and Mero walk the red carpet
Pop Culture

Social Media Posts Have Desus and Mero Fans Concerned About Duo’s Future Together (UPDATE)

The long-running duo's 'Bodega Boys' podcast—as well as, by extension, their multifaceted working relationship—is at the center of some serious speculation.

Trace William Cowen1461 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt impersonating Joe Budden in a 2014 episode of 'Loiter Squad'
Music

Earl Sweatshirt on His Joe Budden ‘Loiter Squad’ Impression: ‘He’s Not Letting It Go’

In a recent appearance on Showtime's 'Desus &amp; Mero,' Earl Sweatshirt claimed Joe Budden is still bitter about the Odd Future rapper's impersonation of him.

Brad Callas1541 days ago
Pusha-T in an interview with Desus and Mero
Music

Pusha-T Shares Jay-Z's Reaction When He Sent Him "Neck & Wrist" and Asked Him to Hop on It

In a new interview on 'Desus and Mero,' Pusha-T spoke about his Jay-Z collaboration “Neck &amp; Wrist” and revealed what Hov said to him after he asked for a verse.

Joe Price1562 days ago
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ASAP Rocky gives the horns.
Music

ASAP Rocky Gives Update on New Music, Jokes About Swedish Prison on ‘Desus & Mero’

Fans are now just days away from getting to witness ASAP Rocky's headlining set at the 2021 edition of ComplexCon in Long Beach, California.

Trace William Cowen1716 days ago
nas interview on DESUS and MERO on SHOWTIME
Music

Nas Speaks on Crying With DMX Filming ‘Belly,’ Says X Got ‘More Love Than Most Rappers Will Ever See’

In a sit-down with Desus and Mero, Nas spoke on his latest project 'King's Disease II' as well as a few special moments he shared with the late DMX.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1733 days ago
matt-damon
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Explains What’s Different About Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s Relationship in 'Desus and Mero' Interview

In an appearance on 'Desus &amp; Mero,' Matt Damon opened up briefly about how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship is different this time around.

Joe Price1814 days ago
Desus & Mero w/ Bobby Shmurda
Music

Bobby Shmurda Tells Desus and Mero How He's Adjusting to Being Home

Just six months after his release from prison, Bobby Shmurda stopped by Desus and Mero's Showtime show to discuss what it's like being a free man.

Brad Callas1818 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Says He Knew His “Montero” Music Video Would Be Controversial

When Lil Nas X dropped the video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the rapper faced accusations that he was attempting to corrupt the innocence of children.

Joe Price1853 days ago
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z
Pop Culture

‘Ziwe’ Variety Show From Showtime and A24 and Gets a Trailer

'Ziwe' stars writer/comedian/performer Ziwe, whose previous credits include 'Desus & Mero' and 'Dickinson.' The series premieres next month on Showtime.

Trace William Cowen1926 days ago
The Bodega Giveback
Pop Culture

Watch Desus & Mero Surprise Bronx Bodega Owner With a Year's Worth of Rent

The heart-warming surprise kicked off Pepsi's 'The Bodega Giveback' campaign, in which the company will gift cash to NYC bodegas as a sign of appreciation.

Joshua Espinoza2045 days ago
Showtime Theater ComplexLand 2020
Pop Culture

The SHOWTIME Theater Is Your One-Stop-Shop at ComplexLand

At the inaugural ComplexLand, the Showtime Theater will house original live programming during the five-day virtual event .

Brandon Constantine2047 days ago

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