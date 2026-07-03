Desus & Mero

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desus and mero point at camera
Pop Culture

Here's What Mero's Said Since Desus Shot Down His Story of Their Split: 'Bozos in They Bag Today'

Mero previously described the duo's split as a "strategy" they had "all agreed on."

Trace William Cowen883 days ago

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