Latest Stories
Desus Nice Mourns Death of His Mother Olive Baker With Emotional Instagram Tribute
The comedian remembered Baker as a devoted librarian, mother, and guiding force who shaped his love of learning and conversation.
Here's What Mero's Said Since Desus Shot Down His Story of Their Split: 'Bozos in They Bag Today'
Mero previously described the duo's split as a "strategy" they had "all agreed on."
Desus on DJ Envy Being Linked to Alleged Real Estate Scammer: 'What a Serious Story. It’s Definitely Not Funny'
Desus and Envy, of course, have well-documented history. Here, Desus takes a look at the arrest of an alleged real estate scammer who used to do seminars with "DJ Envious."
Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future
In a new interview, the Kid Mero says what he can about what went down with the end of 'Desus & Mero' and also addresses what the future may hold.
The Kid Mero Calls Desus Split a ‘Strategy’ That ‘We All Agreed On’
Mero reflected on his rise to prominence in a new interview with the 'Basic!' podcast, including additional insight on the end of 'Desus & Mero.'
Mero Addresses Split From Desus: 'It's Just a Natural Progression'
Less than a week after a report that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero broke up over management disputes, Mero opened up about their shocking split.
The Brand Was Brolic: A Complete Timeline of Desus and Mero's History Together
All good things must come to an end, but Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s journey together, from Twitter to Complex to late night, was one for the history books.
'Desus & Mero' Will Not Return for Fifth Season, Duo to Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'
Following much speculation surrounding the future of 'Desus & Mero,' a rep for Showtime confirmed that the late-night has come to an end after four seasons.
Social Media Posts Have Desus and Mero Fans Concerned About Duo’s Future Together (UPDATE)
The long-running duo's 'Bodega Boys' podcast—as well as, by extension, their multifaceted working relationship—is at the center of some serious speculation.