Desus Nice

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Desus Nice with a beard stands in front of a backdrop that reads "CORD JEFFERSON CELEBRATING AMERICAN FICTION."
Pop Culture

Desus Nice Mourns Death of His Mother Olive Baker With Emotional Instagram Tribute

The comedian remembered Baker as a devoted librarian, mother, and guiding force who shaped his love of learning and conversation.

Mark Elibert174 days ago
desus and mero point at camera
Pop Culture

Here's What Mero's Said Since Desus Shot Down His Story of Their Split: 'Bozos in They Bag Today'

Mero previously described the duo's split as a "strategy" they had "all agreed on."

Trace William Cowen882 days ago
desus on the daily show
Pop Culture

Desus on DJ Envy Being Linked to Alleged Real Estate Scammer: 'What a Serious Story. It’s Definitely Not Funny'

Desus and Envy, of course, have well-documented history. Here, Desus takes a look at the arrest of an alleged real estate scammer who used to do seminars with "DJ Envious."

Trace William Cowen997 days ago
Desus and Mero are seen on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future

In a new interview, the Kid Mero says what he can about what went down with the end of 'Desus &amp; Mero' and also addresses what the future may hold.

Trace William Cowen1404 days ago
desus mero reflect on split
Pop Culture

The Kid Mero Calls Desus Split a ‘Strategy’ That ‘We All Agreed On’

Mero reflected on his rise to prominence in a new interview with the 'Basic!' podcast, including additional insight on the end of 'Desus &amp; Mero.'

Trace William Cowen1444 days ago
Advertisement
The Kid Mero speaks on stage during the 2019 New Yorker Festival
Pop Culture

Mero Addresses Split From Desus: 'It's Just a Natural Progression'

Less than a week after a report that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero broke up over management disputes, Mero opened up about their shocking split.

Brad Callas1452 days ago
Desus & Mero Showtime Timeline
Pop Culture

The Brand Was Brolic: A Complete Timeline of Desus and Mero's History Together

All good things must come to an end, but Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s journey together, from Twitter to Complex to late night, was one for the history books.

Karla Rodriguez1459 days ago
TV hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero during an interview on Friday, March 25, 2022
Pop Culture

'Desus & Mero' Will Not Return for Fifth Season, Duo to Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'

Following much speculation surrounding the future of 'Desus &amp; Mero,' a rep for Showtime confirmed that the late-night has come to an end after four seasons.

Jose Martinez1460 days ago
Desus and Mero walk the red carpet
Pop Culture

Social Media Posts Have Desus and Mero Fans Concerned About Duo’s Future Together (UPDATE)

The long-running duo's 'Bodega Boys' podcast—as well as, by extension, their multifaceted working relationship—is at the center of some serious speculation.

Trace William Cowen1460 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App