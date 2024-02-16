Here's What Mero's Said Since Desus Shot Down His Story of Their Split: 'Bozos in They Bag Today'

The circumstances surrounding the dissolution of a formerly brolic brand were contested on Friday.

As previously reported, The Kid Mero opened up on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast about the moment he knew that his and Desus Nice's partnership, which undoubtedly brought joy to untold numbers of fans, was "corroding." According to Mero, the realization came during a disagreement over a DraftKings deal.

"I'm like, 'Fuck outta here!'" Mero told co-host Carmelo Anthony and guest Joe Buddenmaking. "To me that's like, the beginning of like, 'Alright, this shit is corroding.' We're on different wavelengths."