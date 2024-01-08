13-Year-Old Reportedly Secures Louis Vuitton Internship After Mom Shares Sketches

A 13-year-old’s design sketches, including their take on a future Louis Vuitton sneaker, ultimately inspired the French fashion house to extend an internship invitation.

The young French artist's journey to LV begins back in November with a collection of sketches shared by their proud mom. The designer, identified in a BFM TV report from France as a teen by the name of Milan, had assembled a collection of self-crafted looks ranging from hoodies to heels.