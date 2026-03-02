Deon Cole Shares Graphic DMs From Nicki Minaj Fans After NAACP Image Awards Joke

Deon Cole is putting a spotlight on the backlash he's received after joking about Nicki Minaj during the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, sharing a series of disturbing direct messages he says came from the rapper's fans.

The comedian posted multiple slides to Instagram showing explicit and hateful messages sent to his account following his appearance as host of the ceremony. In the screenshots, anonymous users hurled personal insults, graphic language, and attacks involving his family, including cruel remarks about his late mother.

Cole did not add a lengthy caption, instead letting the messages speak for themselves. The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of comments from fans reacting to the severity of the harassment.

"All of them grew up eating crayons and elmers glue," one person wrote in support of Cole. Another said, "Lol all those fake profiles.. so tough 🙄 you were HILARIOUS 🔥🔥🔥."

Someone else chimed in, "Keep being GREAT @deoncole WE LOVE YOU!!!!!."