Pop Culture

Deon Cole Shares Graphic DMs From Nicki Minaj Fans After NAACP Image Awards Joke

The comedian revealed hateful and explicit messages sent to him after his Nicki Minaj joke at the NAACP Image Awards.

Deon Cole in a black tuxedo and bow tie smiles at the NAACP Image Awards, with event logos in the background.
(Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Deon Cole is putting a spotlight on the backlash he's received after joking about Nicki Minaj during the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, sharing a series of disturbing direct messages he says came from the rapper's fans.

The comedian posted multiple slides to Instagram showing explicit and hateful messages sent to his account following his appearance as host of the ceremony. In the screenshots, anonymous users hurled personal insults, graphic language, and attacks involving his family, including cruel remarks about his late mother.

Cole did not add a lengthy caption, instead letting the messages speak for themselves. The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of comments from fans reacting to the severity of the harassment.

"All of them grew up eating crayons and elmers glue," one person wrote in support of Cole. Another said, "Lol all those fake profiles.. so tough 🙄 you were HILARIOUS 🔥🔥🔥."

Someone else chimed in, "Keep being GREAT @deoncole WE LOVE YOU!!!!!."

The messages appear to stem from a joke Cole made during the awards show, where he delivered a comedic prayer touching on several celebrities and cultural topics. At one point, he referenced Minaj and joked about her recent public controversies, drawing a mix of laughter and criticism online.

"I want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj," Cole said during his joke. "She's been going through a lot lately, but hasn't been herself, Lord. I believe whatever is in her ass is affecting her brain. Take it out of her ass."

Minaj, who has one of the most dedicated fanbases in music, has not publicly responded to Cole's joke or his Instagram post.

Cole has long been known for his sharp, unfiltered humor, and his hosting stint at this year's Image Awards was filled with the kind of edgy commentary that has defined his stand-up career.

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