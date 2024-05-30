Did We Really Need $1,450 Balenciaga x Under Armour Hoodies?

Was Balenciaga x Under Armour really necessary? The short answer, “no.” The world did not need a $795 Under Armour T-shirt. But let us explain.

Creative director Demna has established Balenciaga’s parody-fueled approach to luxury fashion for the better part of a decade for various projects. Marge Simpson walked down an animated runway in Balenciaga. Potato chip bags have been made of leather and turned into clutches. Crocs have been converted into heels. Demna has consistently taken the suburban lifestyle, the typical wardrobe of the everyman, and showed us that pretty much all of it can be “fashion” if you recontextualize it. Balenciaga collaborating with a sportswear brand like Under Armour almost feels like taking the joke one step too far.

Yes, Under Armour fits the bill for “suburbia core.” The Maryland-based brand may not be part of the style conversation the way competitors like Nike or Adidas are, but if you walk down the street, chances are you will see an Under Armour logo on someone. The kids that play on your local AAU baseball team probably yearn for the new color of UA hoodies as we do for a Supreme box logo. Stephen Curry, one of the biggest athletes on the planet, has an entire sub-label with the brand. It has a foothold in the sports market (shocking for a sportswear brand, right?), but it still isn’t actually all that cool. So who is this Balenciaga stuff really for?