Fans Band Together to 'Protect Taylor Swift' After Spread of NSFW A.I. Images

Taylor Swift fans were quick to come to the singer’s defense following a recent wave of A.I.-enabled NSFW images.

As you may have seen, "Protect Taylor Swift" and related phrases were going viral this week in response to the slew of fabricated images. Per an ensuing report from TMZ, the images in question were making the rounds, namely on Twitter, for roughly a day before apparent action started to be taken.

Screenshots shared by fans, as seen below, showed that some accounts, seemingly some responsible for spreading the images, had been removed from the platform.