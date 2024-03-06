Underage Jenna Ortega Deepfake Ads That Let Users ‘Undress’ Her Ran on Instagram and Facebook

Deepfake nude photos depicting an underage Jenna Ortega were taken down by Meta.

According to NBC News’ Kat Tenbarge, the social media company reportedly ran 11 ads in February on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger using a nefariously edited photo of Ortega, 21. At the time the original photo was taken, Ortega was merely 16 years old and starring on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle.

The ads came from an app called Perky AI, which comes from a Cyprus-based developer named RichAds. The app advertises a feature that allows users to undress women with artificial intelligence.

The ads reviewed by NBC News demonstrated how the app could alter Ortega’s outfit in the photo on command with a number of text prompts, including “latex costume,” “Batman underwear,” and “no clothes.”

Perky AI's page was taken down after NBC News reached out to Meta for comment. The page had reportedly run over 260 different ads across Meta’s platforms since September, but it’s unclear how many people viewed them. One of the Ortega deepfake ads had reached 2,600 views on Instagram. Thirty of the ads had allegedly been suspended for not meeting Meta’s advertising standards.

Another ad featuring a deepfake of 24-year-old pop singer Sabrina Carpenter also highlighted the app’s nude feature.

“Meta strictly prohibits child nudity, content that sexualizes children, and services offering AI-generated non-consensual nude images,” said Meta spokesperson Ryan Daniels via statement.

The app was also removed from Apple’s App Store when NBC News reached out for comment.

Deepfake images have been a growing concern among the entertainment industry, with public figures such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and influencer Bobbi Althoff having their likeness recreated without their consent.