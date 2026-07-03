Deandre Jordan

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It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.
Aaron C. Mansfield
We boiled down our list to highlight (in our humble opinion) the 10 pettiest moments from the 2017-18 NBA season. There's a healthy does of LeBron James mixed in with some Lance Stephenson with a sprinkling of Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, and many other familiar characters.
Adam Caparell

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