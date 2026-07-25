Netflix Confirms 'Parasyte' Spinoff Series Led by 'Train to Busan' Director

Netflix is returning to the Parasyte universe with a new live-action entry that puts the franchise's most philosophically complex character front and center.

The streaming giant has officially announced Parasyte: -TAMIYA-, a spinoff series expanding on the sci-fi horror world drawn from Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga Kiseijuu, published by Kodansha.

The series centers on Ryoko Tamiya, a parasite who embeds herself in human society as a high school teacher, quietly studying the species she inhabited while navigating pregnancy, motherhood, and the limits of coexistence.

Deadpool 2 actor Shioli Kutsuna takes the title role. "Ryoko Tamiya is the most challenging role I have ever played in my acting career," Kutsuna said in a statement. "This series was brought to life through the dedication of the entire cast and crew, who supported one another through every challenge along the way."

Yeon Sang-ho, the filmmaker behind Train to Busan and the Netflix series Hellbound, takes on planning and scriptwriting duties alongside his longtime collaborator Ryu Yong-jae, the same writing partnership that shaped Parasyte: The Grey. Direction is handled by Kensaku Kakimoto and Kazuhiro Nakagawa.