David Lynch

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David Lynch making a peace sign, wearing a black jacket and white shirt. A woman in a hat is in the background.
Pop Culture

David Lynch Dead at 78

The legendary 'Twin Peaks' co-creator and revered director's decades-strong catalog includes 'Eraserhead,' 'Wild at Heart,' and more.

Trace William Cowen548 days ago
the weeknd robot chicken
Music

The Weeknd Voices Multiple Characters in ‘Robot Chicken' Appearance

After starring on 'American Dad,' the Weeknd continues his animated career voicing three characters in the 200th episode of 'Robot Chicken Endgame.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2181 days ago
lotus
Music

Flying Lotus Has 2 Mac Miller Tribute Tracks on New Album 'Flamagra'

'Flamagra,' the first new Lotus album in five years, also features the David Lynch collab "Fire Is Coming."

Trace William Cowen2649 days ago
David Lynch is seen at the press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine
Pop Culture

David Lynch: Trump May Become 'One of the Greatest Presidents in History'

David Lynch let loose all of his opinions about President Donald Trump. The filmmaker, who supported Bernie Sanders in 2016, had a very interesting point of view on the president.

Katherine Barner2947 days ago
Denis Villeneuve
Pop Culture

Denis Villeneuve on His 'Dune' Remake: 'The Ambition Is to Do the Star Wars Movie I Never Saw'

But first he has to make it to theatrical release.

Julia Reiss3102 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Lynch Ingests Presumably Delicious Donut in Perfect 'Twin Peaks' Teaser

David Lynch. Donut. Brevity. All three of these things collide in the latest 'Twin Peaks' revival teaser.

Trace William Cowen3498 days ago
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Pop Culture

Louis C.K. and Russell Brand Will Perform at the David Lynch Foundation's PTSD Benefit for Veterans

Louis C.K., Russell Brand, Vanessa Bayer, and Jim Gaffigan are set to perform at the David Lynch-hosted benefit.

Ethan Jacobs3778 days ago
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Pop Culture

Exclusive: 'My Beautiful Broken Brain' Filmmakers Discuss SXSW, David Lynch, and the Magic of the Brain

The documentary is an official selection of the 2016 SXSW Film Festival.

Trace William Cowen3816 days ago
Pop Culture

Laura Dern Is the Latest to Join the 'Twin Peaks' Revival

Laura Dern joins 'Twin Peak's revival.

erich4chi3842 days ago
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Here's Your Chance to Earn a Film Degree With Director David Lynch

Filmmaker David Lynch will teach a flim course at Iowa's Maharishi University of Management.

Joshua Espinoza3937 days ago
Pop Culture

This Crowdfunded 'Twin Peaks' Documentary Explores One Fan's Journey to Acceptance

'Northwest Passage,' a Kickstarter project, bills itself as "a documentary about growing up in Twin Peaks."

Trace William Cowen4073 days ago
Pop Culture

David Lynch: New 'Twin Peaks' Is Happening After All

"Twin Peaks" fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Creator David Lynch says the revival of the series on Showtime is back on.

Christopher Spata4081 days ago
Pop Culture

David Lynch's Coffee Commercial Asks "Is This Brew Too Lit for Robots?"

David Lynch's coffee brand conducts the prerequisite robot taste test in new commercial.

ianservantes4096 days ago

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