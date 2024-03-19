Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reportedly Offered Role of James Bond

Hollywood is ready for its next James Bond.

According to The Sun, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is next in line for the role. The 33-year-old will reportedly sign the contract this week following a formal offer.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source told the outlet. “Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

After Daniel Craig abdicated the role—which he played for 15 years—rumors swirled about Taylor-Johnson taking over. Last year, in an interview with Esquire, he avoided any direct questions about the gossip by saying he had “to go by the beat of my own drum.”