Damian Marley

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Interesting week of remixes we just had. A lot of random pairings, a pair of Miguel reworks, and some truly leftfield twerks to established material. Remixing is an art, and there's no one way to do things correctly; happy accidents.
khrisd
Skrillex is one of the names that is immediately mentioned when the term "EDM" is thrown around. He's worked with everyone from The Doors to Damian Marley, and has a legion of fans... and haters. He's helped introduce artists like Zedd, Kill the Noise, Birdy Nam Nam, and many others to the dance music populace, and is a force to be reckoned with as a producer, live act, and a label head. There's no way you can know the whole story, though. Here are 10 things you didn't know about Skrillex.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Nas and Damian Marley
Music

Nas and Damian Marley to Reunite at Jamrock Reggae Cruise to Perform 'Distant Relatives' in Full

Damian Marley and Nas joined forces for their collaborative album 'Distant Relatives' in 2010, and now they're reuniting a decade later.

Joe Price2355 days ago
burna boy
Music

Listen to Burna Boy's Latest Album 'African Giant'

African Giant includes previously released tracks “Anybody,” “On The Low,” “Gbona,” and “Dangote.”

tara mahadevan2549 days ago
Jah Cure
Music

Premiere: Get Ready for 4/20 With Jah Cure and Damian Marley's "Marijuana" Video

Jah Cure and Damian 'Junior Gong' Marley have teamed up for a new single and video to celebrate the benefits of weed.

Joe Price2647 days ago
Jump Around 25
Music

Premiere: DJ Muggs & Everlast Celebrate 25 Years of "Jump Around" With Remix f/ Damian Marley & Meyhem Lauren

Your favorite song about jumping is turning a quarter century, and its creators are celebrating by reinventing it.

Shawn Setaro3047 days ago
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This is a photo of Sister Nancy.
Music

Sister Nancy Says Being Sampled by Jay Z and Kanye West Is a Blessing

"Jay Z is just a man, same as you. He’s no different," she says.

Sajae Elder3048 days ago
damian marley performing
Music

Damian Marley Explains How Jay Z Collaboration on '4:44' Came Together

Damian Marley breaks down how his '4:44' feature came into existence.

Kiana Fitzgerald3284 days ago
Jay Damian
Music

Watch Jay Z's New Video for "Bam"

The clip was shot in and around the historic Tuff Gong Studio.

Shawn Setaro3291 days ago
Damian Marley performs on stage during the second day of Cruilla Festival
Music

Damian Marley Confirms Jay Z Is Working on New Music

Damian Marley said he and Jay Z worked on new music in Jamaica over the weekend.

Joshua Espinoza3323 days ago
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Music

What Was Jay Z Doing in Jamaica?

Fan speculation over new Jay Z music continues as he visits Jamaica.

Omar Burgess3325 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley's "Is It Worth It? (Gun Man World)" Video, Directed by Nabil and Francesco Carrozzini

"Is It Worth It? (Gun Man World)" will appear on Set Up Shop Vol. 2 via Damian's Ghetto Youth's label.

Lauren Nostro4236 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to SOJA's "Your Song" f/ Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

From the forthcoming 'Amid the Noise and Haste' album.

Alex Siber4415 days ago
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Music

Damian Marley's New Song Asks Gangstas, "Is It Worth It?"

Jr. Gong strips away the fantasy and takes us inside a "Gun Man World."

Rob Kenner4565 days ago
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Music

Sean Paul and Damian Marley Are Leading a "Riot" in New Video

Don't underestimate the power of the youth.

Dharmic X4593 days ago
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Music

Skrillex & Damian Marley - "Bun Dem (David Heartbreak VIP)"

DJ tools - everyone needs 'em, right? With so many fresh sounds over a number of different genres, it's hard to fit them all in one set easily, so you

khrisd4815 days ago

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