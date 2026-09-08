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Alex Siber

Joined July 2014 | 54 posts
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Latest Stories

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Higher Education: 8 Recent Times Hip-Hop Ended Up in Colleges

You can actually minor in hip-hop.

Alex Siber4335 days ago
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Interview: Issa Gold of the Underachievers Talks "Cellar Door," Indigo Lifestyle, & Bobby Shmurda

One half of the Underachievers talks about why they had to take a step back to take a step forward.

Alex Siber4415 days ago

Def Jam Announces 30th Anniversary Concert

Plus a legendary box set.

Alex Siber4417 days ago
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Wallplay Hosts an Audio-Visual Exhibition on FKA Twigs and "LP1" Artwork Designer Jesse Kanda

A NYC art gallery hosts an exhibition on FKA Twigs' new album and Jesse Kanda, the artist behind the cover art.

Alex Siber4417 days ago
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Listen to Michael Christmas' "Thermostat" and "Perspective From Space"

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of "Daily," Michael Christmas drops off two songs.

Alex Siber4417 days ago
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Listen to Alesia's Remix of Jeremih and YG's "Don't Tell Em"

French duo Alesia adds a dope twist to the summer smash.

Alex Siber4417 days ago

Premiere: Watch Captain Planet's "In The Gray" Video f/ Brit Lauren

A smooth song to end out your summer.

Alex Siber4418 days ago
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15 Amazing Eminem Performances We Found on YouTube

One of the greatest rappers of our generation has also been one of the best live performers.

Alex Siber4419 days ago
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Listen to Chapman's "Switch Hitta"

Chapman returns with a unique, Nar-produced new single.

Alex Siber4420 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Well$' "Youth In Revolt Pt. 2" f/ King Mez

North Carolina natives tackle social issues on new single.

Alex Siber4420 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Ritual's "The Fall"

Cryptic group Ritual releases a gloomy new single, "The Fall."

Alex Siber4420 days ago

Premiere: Listen to Sugur Shane's "Kill Da B****"

Philly rapper/DJ Sugur Shane lets loose on his blazing new track, "Kill Da Bitch."

Alex Siber4420 days ago
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The 15 Most DMX Moments Ever

Only DMX could out-DMX DMX.

Alex Siber4421 days ago
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Lil Boosie's New Chain Will Make You Reevaluate Your Life Goals

A picture of Lil Boosie's jaw-dropping new chain might make you reconsider a thing or two.

Alex Siber4423 days ago
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Listen to MiC Kurb's "Always On Time" f/ Kevin Abstract

MiC Kurb recruits Alive Since Forever member Kevin Abstract for his first single since March.

Alex Siber4423 days ago
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Common Talks "Nobody's Smiling," His First Show in NYC, and Making an Album With Nas at Some Point

He called in to WNYU's hip-hop show #N3W (Now, Where Were We).

Alex Siber4423 days ago
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Interview: Michael Christmas Talks About "Is This Art?," His Sheltered Upbringing, & Discussing Condoms With Childish Gambino

The 20-year-old Boston rapper talks about his latest project, "Is This Art?"

Alex Siber4424 days ago

Premiere: Listen to Evian Christ's Remix of London Grammar's "Strong"

Evian Christ of 'Yeezus' fame remixes London Grammar's formerly sad track, "Strong."

Alex Siber4424 days ago

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