Alex Siber
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Higher Education: 8 Recent Times Hip-Hop Ended Up in Colleges
You can actually minor in hip-hop.
Interview: Issa Gold of the Underachievers Talks "Cellar Door," Indigo Lifestyle, & Bobby Shmurda
One half of the Underachievers talks about why they had to take a step back to take a step forward.
Wallplay Hosts an Audio-Visual Exhibition on FKA Twigs and "LP1" Artwork Designer Jesse Kanda
A NYC art gallery hosts an exhibition on FKA Twigs' new album and Jesse Kanda, the artist behind the cover art.
Listen to Michael Christmas' "Thermostat" and "Perspective From Space"
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of "Daily," Michael Christmas drops off two songs.
Listen to Alesia's Remix of Jeremih and YG's "Don't Tell Em"
French duo Alesia adds a dope twist to the summer smash.
Premiere: Watch Captain Planet's "In The Gray" Video f/ Brit Lauren
A smooth song to end out your summer.
15 Amazing Eminem Performances We Found on YouTube
One of the greatest rappers of our generation has also been one of the best live performers.
Listen to Chapman's "Switch Hitta"
Chapman returns with a unique, Nar-produced new single.
Premiere: Listen to Well$' "Youth In Revolt Pt. 2" f/ King Mez
North Carolina natives tackle social issues on new single.
Premiere: Listen to Ritual's "The Fall"
Cryptic group Ritual releases a gloomy new single, "The Fall."
Premiere: Listen to Sugur Shane's "Kill Da B****"
Philly rapper/DJ Sugur Shane lets loose on his blazing new track, "Kill Da Bitch."
Lil Boosie's New Chain Will Make You Reevaluate Your Life Goals
A picture of Lil Boosie's jaw-dropping new chain might make you reconsider a thing or two.
Listen to MiC Kurb's "Always On Time" f/ Kevin Abstract
MiC Kurb recruits Alive Since Forever member Kevin Abstract for his first single since March.
Common Talks "Nobody's Smiling," His First Show in NYC, and Making an Album With Nas at Some Point
He called in to WNYU's hip-hop show #N3W (Now, Where Were We).
Interview: Michael Christmas Talks About "Is This Art?," His Sheltered Upbringing, & Discussing Condoms With Childish Gambino
The 20-year-old Boston rapper talks about his latest project, "Is This Art?"
Premiere: Listen to Evian Christ's Remix of London Grammar's "Strong"
Evian Christ of 'Yeezus' fame remixes London Grammar's formerly sad track, "Strong."