Damien Marley

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Interesting week of remixes we just had. A lot of random pairings, a pair of Miguel reworks, and some truly leftfield twerks to established material. Remixing is an art, and there's no one way to do things correctly; happy accidents.
khrisd
Skrillex is one of the names that is immediately mentioned when the term "EDM" is thrown around. He's worked with everyone from The Doors to Damian Marley, and has a legion of fans... and haters. He's helped introduce artists like Zedd, Kill the Noise, Birdy Nam Nam, and many others to the dance music populace, and is a force to be reckoned with as a producer, live act, and a label head. There's no way you can know the whole story, though. Here are 10 things you didn't know about Skrillex.
khrisd

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wu tang california vibrations
Music

Wu-Tang Clan, the Marley Brothers Set To Perform at Inaugural California Vibrations Festival

The event, which unfolds in February, will feature performances by The Marley Brothers, which includee Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1739 days ago

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