The 'Madame Web' Reviews Are in and They're Not Pretty

The Madame Web reviews are in, and they're worse than anticipated.

At the time of publishing, the superhero movie holds an anemic18 percent over at Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced, the film is Sony's latest entry into its middling Spider-Man universe, which to be clear, is separate from the MCU's Tom Holland-starrin Spider-Man movies.

The buzz surrounding the film has been bad since the first trailer was widely ridiculed upon its release.

Now that it's screened for critics, it appears that Sony officially has a dud on its hands.

Variety called it "a hollow Sony-made Spider-Man spinoff with none of the charm you expect from even the most basic superhero movie," while Rolling Stone writes that "not a single decision seems of sound mind," and "not a single performance feels in sync with the material.

It's safe to say we won't be getting a Madame Web 2 anytime soon. And by that we mean ever.

Check out some more reactions to Madame Web below.