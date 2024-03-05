Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Being ‘Ripped to Shreds’: 'I Can’t Say That I Don’t Understand’

Dakota Johnson is sharing her frank and sober reflections on being the star of Madame Web, which continues to cement its position as the least successful Marvel film of all time.

In a new Bustle cover story, the actress said she recognizes why the superhero flick was critically panned and underwhelmed at the global box office. To date, the film has made less than $91 million, making it the lowest-grossing opening weekend in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

"It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now," Johnson told the magazine.