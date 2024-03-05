Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Being ‘Ripped to Shreds’: 'I Can’t Say That I Don’t Understand’

Dakota Johnson is sharing her frank and sober reflections on being the star of Madame Web, which continues to cement its position as the least successful Marvel film of all time.
In a new Bustle cover story, the actress said she recognizes why the superhero flick was critically panned and underwhelmed at the global box office. To date, the film has made less than $91 million, making it the lowest-grossing opening weekend in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.
"It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now," Johnson told the magazine.
The 34-year-old shared that she became disillusioned about the film's outcome, expressing that films can turn out "completely different" than originally thought.
"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?' " she continued. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."
Johnson's comments come as no surprise, as moments from her dismal press tour for Madame Web went viral ahead of the film's release, with some picking up on the actress' dry humor and overall disengagement.
Co-star Sydney Sweeney also poked fun at Madame Web during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend.
"You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria," the actress said. "You definitely did not see me in Madame Web."
Check out Johnson's full Bustle cover story here.