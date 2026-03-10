Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' Wedding Cancellation Email Leaked: 'We Deeply Apologize'

According to a report from TMZ Sports , one of roughly 250 emails sent to invited guests has surfaced publicly. The message informed attendees that the couple’s ceremony—scheduled for April 10, 2026, at Lake Como in Italy—would no longer take place. The note was signed individually by both Prescott and Ramos using their full names.

A private message sent to wedding guests of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos is now circulating online.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, Apr. 10, 2026,” the message read. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding.”

The email also included a direct apology to guests, stating, “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

The leaked email has quickly fueled renewed attention around Prescott’s personal life. The quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys is one of the league’s most recognizable players, and his relationship with Ramos had drawn increasing public interest over the past two years.

Ramos, a wine specialist originally from Tampa, had frequently appeared alongside Prescott at events and on social media as their relationship progressed.

The couple first became publicly linked in September 2023 before announcing their engagement in October 2024. Over the course of their relationship, they also started a family together, welcoming two daughters—Margaret Jane Rose, now 2, and Aurora Rayne, who is nine months old.