Sports

Dak Prescott Wedding Reportedly Called Off Over 'Ongoing Infidelity Issues'

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their planned Lake Como wedding weeks before the ceremony after a report cited 'ongoing infidelity issues.'

Dak Prescott Wedding Called Off Over 'Ongoing Infidelity Issues'
Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for David Yurman

New allegations about the reason behind Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ abrupt breakup are now emerging, adding a dramatic twist to the sudden cancellation of their planned wedding in Italy.

A report from Page Six claims Ramos called off the ceremony after confronting Prescott over what a source described as “ongoing infidelity issues.” Ramos believed the quarterback had been communicating with other women during their relationship and had remained hopeful the situation would improve. After raising the concerns directly with Prescott, the couple ultimately decided not to move forward with their wedding plans.

Neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly addressed those allegations, and representatives for both have not confirmed the claims. However, the report has intensified attention around the high-profile split, which became public only weeks before the couple’s scheduled April 10 ceremony at Lake Como.

Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, had been preparing for a major personal milestone alongside his professional career.

The couple first became publicly linked in September 2023 and announced their engagement in October 2024. Their relationship also expanded quickly into parenthood, with the pair welcoming two daughters—Margaret Jane Rose, now 2, and Aurora Rayne, 9 months.

Earlier statements from Ramos’ representatives painted a more measured picture of the breakup. A representative said both Prescott and Ramos were “heartbroken that they’re not getting married” and emphasized that the decision to cancel the wedding was not triggered by a single dramatic confrontation.

The representative added that the two remain focused on their children and are committed to raising them together “in the most loving and positive way.”

The couple’s breakup first surfaced publicly in early March after reports indicated the engagement ended shortly after joint bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas.

In the days before the news became public, Ramos posted photos from her bachelorette trip with friends on social media, writing that she believed people could overcome anything with the support of close friends.

Wedding guests later received a message confirming the event had been canceled. In the note, Prescott and Ramos informed attendees they had made the “very difficult decision” to call off the ceremony and apologized for any inconvenience caused by the sudden change of plans.

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