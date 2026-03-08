Sports

Dak Prescott, Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Reportedly Split Weeks Before Wedding

The couple, who share two young children, reportedly called off their wedding after a blowup argument during their Bahamas bachelor and bachelorette trip.

Dak Prescott in a light suit and Sarah Jane Ramos in a beige dress smile for the camera at an event with NFL logos in the background.
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have reportedly ended their relationship just weeks before they were set to marry.

Sources told TMZ that the couple’s breakup occurred about a month before their planned destination wedding in Italy. While the split may appear sudden to fans, people familiar with the situation say the relationship had been strained privately for some time.

The tension reportedly reached a breaking point during the pair’s combined bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas, where an argument between the two led Ramos to call off the wedding.

Earlier this week, Ramos had shared photos from her bachelorette trip with friends on social media, writing that she believed anything in life could be overcome with the support of close friends. Just days before that, she had also posted about looking forward to marrying Prescott at the upcoming ceremony. Those posts have since been removed.

Prescott and Ramos began dating publicly in 2023, and their relationship progressed quickly. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback proposed in October 2024, and the couple soon began planning their wedding while also building their family together.

The pair share two young children, a 2-year-old toddler and a baby who is not yet a year old. Despite the breakup, sources say their primary focus moving forward will be co-parenting. Neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly addressed the breakup.

Prescott, one of the NFL’s highest-profile quarterbacks, has largely kept his personal life private throughout his career, though his relationship with Ramos occasionally appeared on social media and at public events.

The split comes at a time when Prescott is preparing for another season with the Cowboys while navigating changes in his personal life.

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