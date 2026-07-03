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Latest Stories

quavo migos
Music

Quavo on Working With Justin Bieber, Huncho Day, and Migos' Next Album

Quavo tells Complex Canada about his Grammy-nominated hit with the Biebs, his Canadian ties, and what to expect from 'Culture III.'

Alex Narvaez2027 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Went on Instagram Live With the Dabbing Granny and Fans Loved It

In a move that no one expected, Drake joined viral sensation the Dabbing Granny for an Instagram Live stream.

Joe Price2320 days ago
Migos at NASCAR
Music

Watch Migos Teach Fox News How to Dab on the NASCAR Track

The trio weren't impressed by the interviewer's attempt at dabbing.

Joe Price3043 days ago
Dabtona
Sports

NASCAR Driver Hit Absurd Dab to Celebrate Winning Indy 500

More like Dabtona, amirite?

Joe Price3071 days ago
2 Chainz
Music

2 Chainz Puts Walmart on Notice for Stealing the Dabbing Santa Sweater

Don't overthink it. Just lay down that Walmart diss and upload it to SoundCloud.

Trace William Cowen3137 days ago
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Migos on set for SportsCenter.
Music

Migos Talks the Dab's Origins, Watching the Atlanta Falcons Piss Away the Super Bowl on 'SportsCenter'

Migos was on 'SportsCenter' on Wednesday to talk about the dab's origins and watching the Atlanta Falcons piss away the Super Bowl.

Gavin Evans3396 days ago
Man with two first names attempts to dab.
Life

Paul Ryan Is Ruthlessly Roasted After Failed Dab Attempt

Paul Ryan cares about the big government issues, like hitting a really bad dab.

Trace William Cowen3473 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

California Politician's Dab at U.S. Senate Debate Sent Twitter in a Frenzy

U.S. Senate candidate Loretta Sanchez dabbed at the end of her debate in California.

MacMcCannTX3572 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

R.I.P. Dab: Cam Newton Is Retiring His Signature Celebratory Dance Move

Cam Newton is done with dabbing, and has a new signature celebratory dance move in the works.

Aaron C. Mansfield3690 days ago
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Music

Desiigner Dabbed His Way to Prom in a Rolls Royce

G.O.O.D. Music artist Desiigner reminds us all that he's still a teen by hitting up prom in a Rolls Royce Tuesday night.

jessielmorris3699 days ago
Sports

Fremantle Dockers' Michael Walters is Dabbing for Charity

Just when you thought the dab was dead.

Chad Freeman3757 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Betty White Already Won Super Bowl Sunday With Her Dab

Betty White is cooler than you.

Khal3813 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Carolina Panthers Simultaneously Dab in Their Super Bowl 50 Team Photo

Carolina Panthers take a Super Bowl 50 team photo dabbing altogether.

Dana Scott3814 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Even Stevie Wonder Is Dabbing Now

Dab on em, Stevie.

Zach Frydenlund3855 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Bow Wow Tried to Explain the Origin of the Dab, Twitter Quickly Shut Him Down

Bow Wow says it comes from smoking a kind of weed.

Zach Frydenlund3875 days ago

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