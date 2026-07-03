Cultural Appropriation

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Anderson .Paak in a brown coat and hat smiles against a purple "K-POPS!" backdrop.
Music

Anderson .Paak Breaks Down the Difference Between Appropriation and Appreciation of K-Pop

The "K-Pops!" director why knowledge of Black cultural roots matters in music.

Alex Ocho134 days ago
Rina Sawayama and Sabrina Carpenter
Pop Culture

Rina Sawayama Calls Out Cultural Disrespect in Sabrina Carpenter's ‘SNL’ Performance

Sawayama thought Carpenter's martial arts theme for her "Nobody's Son" performance was insensitive.

tara mahadevan270 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Bhad Bhabie attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Denies Being Guilty of Cultural Appropriation: 'I Grew Up Around Black People'

The Florida rapper says she's "comfortable" being a white woman but "grew up around Black people."

Jaelani Turner-Williams416 days ago
Simu Liu
Pop Culture

Simu Liu Defends 'Dragon's Den' Entrepreneurs He Accused of Cultural Appropriation: 'It's Never Okay To Make Threats'

The actor made it clear although he doesn't agree with the entrepreneurs' business practices, he believes they were acting in good faith.

Mark Elibert643 days ago
Screenshot of Bhad Bhabie new makeover
Music

Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover

Bhad Bhabie responded to accusations of Blackfishing after she revealed her makeover. It's not the first time the Florida rapper has dealt with such criticism.

tara mahadevan1340 days ago
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Kim Kardashian West speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Reflects on Playfully Roasting Family While Hosting ‘SNL,' Addresses ‘Blackfishing’ Criticism

Kim Kardashian surprised viewers when she delivered some fairly brutal jokes about her family on 'SNL,' and now she's said they're “absolutely in on the joke."

Joe Price1677 days ago
lil-yachty
Music

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie Go Back-and-Forth About Cultural Appropriation

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have worked together in the past, but that doesn’t mean that they see eye-to-eye when it comes to the topic of appropriation.

Joe Price1822 days ago
lana new album
Music

Lana Del Rey Says Next Album ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ Will ‘Challenge’ Cultural Appropriation Narrative

Lana Del Rey has announced her eighth album 'Rock Candy Sweet' will arrive on June 1 and will 'challenge' accusations of cultural appropriation.

tara mahadevan1944 days ago
Bruno Mars
Music

Bruno Mars Responds to Cultural Appropriation Claims: 'This Music Comes From Love'

The Grammy-winning artist was asked about the controversy during a recent appearance on 'The Breakfast Club,' saying the backlash was "part of the gig."

Joshua Espinoza1960 days ago
Mahjong
Life

Dallas Company Called Out After Redesigning Chinese Mahjong Tiles

The three owners of the company have since released an apology: "... We recognize our failure to pay proper homage to the game's Chinese heritage."

Joshua Espinoza2019 days ago
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Adele
Music

Adele's Instagram Tribute to Notting Hill Carnival Causes Social Media Frenzy

Adele trended on Twitter on Sunday evening after posting a picture on her Instagram account as a tribute to London's annual Notting Hill Carnival.

Gavin Evans2147 days ago
mavado
Music

Mavado Accuses Drake of Appropriating Dancehall on New Song "Enemy Line"

Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado makes it clear how he feels about Drake on new track "Enemy Line," which sees him accuse the Canadian rapper of appropriation.

Joe Price2177 days ago
Singer Bhad Bhabie receives a gold record plaque
Music

Bhad Bhabie Faces Backlash for Comparing Growing Up 'In the Hood’ to Tarzan in the Jungle

Bhad Bhabie's meteoric career has been accompanied by accusations of cultural appropriation.

Xavier Hamilton2285 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Reacts to People Accusing Her of Darkening Her Skin

Bhad Bhabie has found herself under criticism again after she posted a video in which her skin appeared darker.

Joe Price2293 days ago
hazin
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks on Cultural Appropriation: 'Why Are We So Caught Up on This Idea of Theft and Stealing?'

Chet Hanks, a.k.a. Chet Haze, is back again with another patois clip and an explainer breaking down his stance on cultural appropriation.

Trace William Cowen2354 days ago
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cdg apology
Style

Comme Des Garçons Apologizes for White Models in Cornrow Wigs

A number of major fashion brands have been accused of cultural appropriation and racism over the last few years, including Gucci and Prada.

tara mahadevan2371 days ago

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