Featured
Nelson, an English singer who is white, has been at the center of “Blackfishing” concerns after the release of “Boyz,” her debut solo effort alongside Minaj.Brenton Blanchet
Music
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Criticism of New Look, Claims She Was Testing How People Would React: 'Y'all Failed'
No stranger to controversy, Bhad Bhabie responded to criticism after she shared a video of her sporting a borderline unrecognizable new look.Joe Price
NiteCap, a company founded by Sarah Marantz Lindenberg, has received backlash with following what many perceive as cultural appropriation.Joe Price
Pop Culture
Zac Efron Probably Regrets Getting Dreadlocks 'Just For Fun' After Reading His IG Comments
Some people are not here for Zac Efron's new look. The 30-year-old actor is showing off his dreadlocks on Instagram but commenters are calling him out for cultural appropriation.Victoria L. Johnson