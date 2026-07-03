Costumes

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A male visitor, wearing a banana costume, drinks a beer at camp site at the Hurricane Festival 2015.
Music

Hardcore Band End It Tells Fans to Rip Off Fan’s Banana Costume, Concertgoer Responds

A man in banana costume was stripped by concertgoers after End It frontman Akil Godsey singled him out.

Jose Martinez39 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with the Artemis II astronauts in the Oval Office of the White House on April 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Life

Woman Acquitted of All Charges Stemming from Her Wearing Penis Costume to Anti-Trump Protest

Fairhope resident Renea Gamble seeks $2 million in damages and a formal apology after her arrest last October.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
A person is dressed as Frieza from Dragon Ball, with white and purple body paint, standing near a metal fence and a parked motorcycle.
Pop Culture

Boy Goes Viral After He's Unable to Remove Body Paint For 'Dragon Ball Z' Frieza Costume

The boy shared a video of himself and another person attempting to peel off the paint.

tara mahadevan93 days ago
Bad Bunny wearing a gray fur coat, matching knit hat, and sunglasses at a halftime show event.
Music

Bad Bunny Lookalike Contest in the Bronx Awards $500 to Fan

Fans gathered outside 7th Street Burger for a lively competition featuring performances, Benito-inspired fashion and a surprise appearance from viral “Fake Drake.”

Mark Elibert125 days ago
Diplo in a plaid jacket and hoodie at an event; Bad Bunny performing in a white outfit with a headset mic.
Music

No, Diplo Didn’t Play a Bush at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

A viral video showing the producer doesn't match what was seen on the field during the halftime show.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
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Julia Fox.
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Turns Heads With Blood-Spattered Jackie O Halloween Costume

The actor called JFK's wife's pink, blood-stained suit "one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history."

tara mahadevan260 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
Teyana Taylor in a futuristic red and silver outfit with intricate shoulder armor, surrounded by onlookers.
Style

Teyana Taylor Stuns in ‘Black Panther’ Look at Vogue World 2025

The singer and actress made a surprise appearance during a segment which highlighted Afrofuturism.

Alex Ocho263 days ago
People hold signs and flags during a "No Kings" protest.
Life

Alabama Woman Arrested at 'No Kings' Protest for Refusing to Remove Inflatable Penis Costume

The 61-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Jose Martinez271 days ago
Tom Holland in a Spider-Man suit, holding a web line, with a focused expression. Background shows a building facade.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says His ‘Spider-Man’ Suit Gets ‘Musty,’ and He Gets a New One Every Two Weeks

The 24-year-old is currently in production for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Alex Ocho311 days ago
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(L-R) Eminem and Elliott McClintock.
Music

Eminem's Grandson Dons 'Rap Boy' Superhero Costume for 'Without Me' Homage

One of the rapper's most iconic alter-egos gets a family reboot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams367 days ago
A scene from "Monster's Ball" featuring Heath Ledger and Billy Bob Thornton as prison guards escorting a prisoner down a hallway.
Music

Diddy’s 'Monster’s Ball' Inmate Costume Sells for $24,500 at Auction

The outfit was worn by Sean "Diddy" Combs in the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, in which he played Lawrence Musgrove. It received 49 bids before being auctioned off.

Alex Ocho402 days ago
Ben Affleck at an event, wearing a blue suit and white shirt, with a beard and short hair, standing in front of a dark backdrop.
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Admits His Batman Costume Was ‘Horrendous to Wear’

Affleck made his debut as Bruce Wayne in Zack Snyder's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' in 2016.

Joe Price456 days ago
A man in formal attire holding an Oscar statuette, standing in front of a backdrop with the word "Oscar" partially visible.
Pop Culture

‘Wicked''s Paul Tazewell Becomes First Black Man to Win Oscar for Best Costume Design

The costume designer has been steamrolling through the awards season this year.

Mark Elibert502 days ago
Will Ferrell dressed as an elf, sitting at a sports event. He's holding a candy cigarette in one image and drinking from a cup in the other.
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell on Buddy the Elf Stunt: ‘I Get These Weird Ideas'

The 57-year-old comedic actor raised eyebrows last month when he appeared at an L.A. Kings' game dressed up as a disheveled Buddy the Elf.

Alex Ocho552 days ago
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Denzel Washington attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington on ‘Gladiator II’ Costumes: ‘The Ladies Seem to Like the Rings a Lot’

The Oscar-winning actor has received a lot of love for his extravagant Roman fits.

Joshua Espinoza590 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Jaleel White visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on November 18, 2024 in New York City/American actor Jaleel White, who stars as Steve Urkel in the television series 'Family Matters', circa 1990
Pop Culture

Jaleel White Recalls 'Family Matters' Execs Being Uncomfortable With His 'Bulge'

While the former 'Family Matters' was undergoing puberty, the sitcom's executives took notice and wanted White to adjust.

Jaelani Turner-Williams606 days ago
Beyonce
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Recreates Some of Pamela Anderson's Most Iconic Looks for Final Halloween Costume

Bey donned the looks in a visual for her 'Cowboy Carter' song, "Bodyguard."

tara mahadevan620 days ago

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