Featured
We've assembled a roundup of this year's celebrity costumes, including Ariana Grande as 'Best in Show' characters, Jojo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, and more.Joshua Espinoza
Dubbed "fake Spirit Halloween costumes," the trend finds people sharing an image of a costume in its packaging that has been clearly Photoshopped.Jose Martinez
On-set photos from 'Renfield' show the Oscar-winning actor dressed up as the iconic monster. The film is expected to hit theaters April 2023.Joshua Espinoza
Pop Culture
See What Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Kourtney Kardashian, and More Wore for Halloween 2021 Costumes
From re-imaginations of popular album covers, to dressing up as their favorite characters in film, here's what celebrities wore for Halloween 2021.Brenton Blanchet