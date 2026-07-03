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Saweetie Taps Icy Queen Persona for Anime Inspired Sneakers | Custom Made
Sneakers

Saweetie Taps Icy Queen Persona for Anime-Inspired Sneakers | Custom Made

Saweetie slid through adidas’ Custom Made shop in Brooklyn to show why girls from the Bay Area are hella fly. While talking with host Joe La Puma, the Oakland rapper reflects on how difficult it was to find a pair of Superstars growing up, and remembers the “it” kids on the block having an all-white pair.

Complex2310 days ago

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