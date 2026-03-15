Music

Bad Bunny Lookalike Contest in the Bronx Awards $500 to Fan

Fans gathered outside 7th Street Burger for a lively competition featuring performances, Benito-inspired fashion and a surprise appearance from viral “Fake Drake.”

Bad Bunny wearing a gray fur coat, matching knit hat, and sunglasses at a halftime show event.
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Fans of Bad Bunny gathered in the Bronx over the weekend for a lookalike contest celebrating the global superstar’s influence and impossibly good looks.

The event, held Saturday afternoon (March 13) outside 7th Street Burger in the South Bronx, was organized in partnership with Bronx Native and drew a crowd eager to see who could best channel Benito himself. The winner walked away with a $500 cash prize, while the first 50 attendees were treated to free burgers.

Participants arrived dressed in outfits inspired by some of Bad Bunny’s most recognizable looks. Several contestants recreated styles seen throughout his career, including the red shirt and white pants combination and an all-white ensemble paired with a brown trapper hat and gloves.

The eventual winner, contestant No. 5, stood out with a performance outfit modeled after the look Bad Bunny wore while performing in front of and inside the “casita” set during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

Rather than relying solely on appearances, contestants were also asked to perform Bad Bunny songs for the audience. Fans in attendance helped decide the winner by voting for the impersonator who best captured the energy and persona of the Puerto Rican star.

One unexpected moment came from contestant No. 12, who wasn’t attempting to resemble Bad Bunny at all. Instead, the participant was the viral internet personality known as “Fake Drake,” recognized for impersonating Drake.

Despite the surprise appearance, the focus remained on celebrating Bad Bunny’s influence on music and fashion. The contest blended humor, performance, and community energy, turning a stretch of East 149th Street into a mini tribute to one of the biggest stars in global music.

Related Stories

Bad Bunny for Spotify's Billions Club Live Series
Music

Inside Bad Bunny’s Tokyo Takeover

Benito touched down in Japan for the first time ever for a one-night-only performance as part of Spotify’s Billions Club Live Series. We were in the building for the historic moment.

Antonio Johri192 days ago
Bad Bunny Adidas Collab Gazelle Indoor Badbo
Sneakers

Bad Bunny's Best Adidas Sneaker Collabs, Ranked

Adidas Gazelle Indoor? Adidas BadBo? Here's how we ranked Bad Bunny's best Adidas sneakers.

Zac Dubasik193 days ago
Bad Bunny and Timothee Chalamet
Music

Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet Attend World Baseball Classic in Tokyo

Both stars watched Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a grand slam.

tara mahadevan196 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
Pop CultureAries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App