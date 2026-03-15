Bad Bunny Lookalike Contest in the Bronx Awards $500 to Fan

Fans of Bad Bunny gathered in the Bronx over the weekend for a lookalike contest celebrating the global superstar’s influence and impossibly good looks.
The event, held Saturday afternoon (March 13) outside 7th Street Burger in the South Bronx, was organized in partnership with Bronx Native and drew a crowd eager to see who could best channel Benito himself. The winner walked away with a $500 cash prize, while the first 50 attendees were treated to free burgers.
Participants arrived dressed in outfits inspired by some of Bad Bunny’s most recognizable looks. Several contestants recreated styles seen throughout his career, including the red shirt and white pants combination and an all-white ensemble paired with a brown trapper hat and gloves.
The eventual winner, contestant No. 5, stood out with a performance outfit modeled after the look Bad Bunny wore while performing in front of and inside the “casita” set during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.
Rather than relying solely on appearances, contestants were also asked to perform Bad Bunny songs for the audience. Fans in attendance helped decide the winner by voting for the impersonator who best captured the energy and persona of the Puerto Rican star.
One unexpected moment came from contestant No. 12, who wasn’t attempting to resemble Bad Bunny at all. Instead, the participant was the viral internet personality known as “Fake Drake,” recognized for impersonating Drake.
Despite the surprise appearance, the focus remained on celebrating Bad Bunny’s influence on music and fashion. The contest blended humor, performance, and community energy, turning a stretch of East 149th Street into a mini tribute to one of the biggest stars in global music.