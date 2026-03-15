Bad Bunny Lookalike Contest in the Bronx Awards $500 to Fan

Fans of Bad Bunny gathered in the Bronx over the weekend for a lookalike contest celebrating the global superstar’s influence and impossibly good looks.

The event, held Saturday afternoon (March 13) outside 7th Street Burger in the South Bronx, was organized in partnership with Bronx Native and drew a crowd eager to see who could best channel Benito himself. The winner walked away with a $500 cash prize, while the first 50 attendees were treated to free burgers.

Participants arrived dressed in outfits inspired by some of Bad Bunny’s most recognizable looks. Several contestants recreated styles seen throughout his career, including the red shirt and white pants combination and an all-white ensemble paired with a brown trapper hat and gloves.

The eventual winner, contestant No. 5, stood out with a performance outfit modeled after the look Bad Bunny wore while performing in front of and inside the “casita” set during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.