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BLXST | “Forever Humble” & “Overrated” | Exclusive Complexland 2020 Performance
Music

BLXST | “Forever Humble” & “Overrated” | Exclusive Complexland 2020 Performance

West coast rapper, producer, and R&B artist BLXST takes us on a visual journey through his humble beginnings. With the backdrop of “Forever Humble” set in a traphouse hotel, he paints a vivid picture through his exceptional storytelling. The trip doesn't stop there.

Complex1850 days ago
Saweetie’s Icy University Content Creator Masterclass | ComplexLand
Pop Culture

Saweetie’s Icy University Content Creator Masterclass | ComplexLand

Saweetie and her creative team sit down with our very own Natasha Martinez to drop diamonds of wisdom on the ComplexLand audience. What’s the process for coming up with ideas? How do they decide on timing? What’s their best advice for aspiring creators? This masterclass is Saweetie’s chance to offer...

Complex1856 days ago
The Best Rap Music of the Year (So Far) w/ Jim Jones | ComplexLand
Music

The Best Rap Music of the Year (So Far) w/ Jim Jones | ComplexLand

The Dipset Capo joins the Complex Brackets host for an emotional ComplexLand discussion about who’s poppin’ in 2021, his improvement as an MC, how his family influenced his career, and B. Dot’s controversial top 10 rappers list.

Complex1856 days ago

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