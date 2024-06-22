Comme des Garçons Previews New Nike Collab for Paris Fashion Week

Comme des Garçons has prepared something for fans of its sneaker projects during this year's Paris Fashion Week, with the unveiling of its upcoming Nike Sense 96 collab shown here.

The latest images shared by @Sneakerfreakermag show three iterations of the CDG Homme Plus x Nike Sense 96 SP arriving as part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 offerings. According to the aforementioned account, this new silhouette combines the upper of the classic Air Max 96 with the tooling of the ISPA Sense shoe. The sneaker not only comes in the label's traditional all-black and all-white colorways but also appears in a white and pink makeup.

Prior to the release of the CDG Homme Plus x Nike Sense 96, the duo is also expected to drop a new Foamposite One collab soon to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

As of now, official release details for the CDG Homme Plus x Nike Sense 96 collection have yet to be announced.