New Comme des Garçons x Nike Foamposite Collab Is Coming for the Olympics

Comme des Garçons and Nike are revisiting their Foamposite collab with a new colorway linked to this year's Summer Olympics in Paris.

Newly leaked images shared by @aaliyahnoell on X show an early look at the Olympic-themed Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One. According to the account, the sneaker project is slated to release later this month, but details have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

This forthcoming Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One collab features the same circular patterns on the upper introduced on the initial pairs from 2021 but this latest version dons a marble-like graphic throughout the shoe. There's also "Comme des Garçons Homme Plus" branding stamped on the heel with bronze, silver, and gold accents as a nod to the three Olympic medals.

A release date is not yet known for this Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One but expect more info to arrive in the coming weeks.