Comme des Garçons x Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2s Are Coming Soon

Hot on the heels of dropping their Comme des Garçons x Nike Terminator collection comes a preview of another sneaker project from the Japanese fashion label and the Oregon-based sportswear brand.

Shown here are the Comme des Garçons x Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low 2 collabs previewed at the fashion label's runway show at Paris Fashion Week this month. Comme des Garçons will stick to its simple aesthetic for this project as the collaborative sneakers don tonal black and white colorways along with a two-tone black and white pair. Co-branding is also kept to a minimum and only appears on the heel of the footbed.

Nike debuted the initial ACG Mountain Fly sneaker in November 2020 and introduced the sequel ACG Mountain Fly Low 2 in April. The sneaker features a mesh-based upper, a React-cushioned midsole, and a trail-inspired outsole.

At the time of writing, there are no release details available for this Comme des Garçons x Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low 2 collection. Check back soon for official release updates.