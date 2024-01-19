Comme des Garçons Previews Upcoming Nike Air Max Collab

Longtime Nike partner Comme des Garçons just showed off a new range of Air Max TL 2.5 collabs that are reported to launch later this year.

The sneaker project was previewed today during the Japanese fashion label's 2024 Fall/Winter runway show for Paris Fashion Week, but news of the collab was first reported in Nov. 2023 by @Bubblekoppe on Instagram. The colorways that were revealed included tonal black and white iterations, along with a pair donning a combination of both shades. The sneakers also feature co-branding stamped on the heel.

The Nike Air Max TL 2.5 was introduced in 2006 and the silhouette features a mesh-based upper with wave-like stripes on the sides. Sitting below is a full-length Max Air cushioning unit.

According to @Bubblekoppe, this series of Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max TL 2.5 collabs will hit retailers sometime in the fall. Check back soon for official updates.