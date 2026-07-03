Christina Applegate

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Christina Applegate, in a red outfit, gestures while speaking, with a golden decorative background behind her.
Life

Christina Applegate Reportedly Hospitalized Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, has been dealing with ongoing health challenges in recent years.

Helen Storms92 days ago
Christina Applegate SAG
Pop Culture

Christina Applegate Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: "It's been a strange journey."

Brad Callas1803 days ago
Dead to Me
Pop Culture

'Dead to Me' Goes Deeper and Gets Better in Season 2

The second season of Netflix's dramedy 'Dead to Me' hit a clean home run out of the lies and deceit expertly laid during its first season.

NoraGrayceOrosz2249 days ago
'Dead to Me' Season 2 trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's 'Dead to Me' Season 2

The dark comedy returns next month.

Joshua Espinoza2275 days ago
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Cameron Diaz attends the MPTF Celebration
Pop Culture

Now Cameron Diaz Is Saying Her Retirement's Not a Joke

Selma Blair was not wrong when she claimed Cameron Diaz was stepping away from acting to focus on her marriage.

Katherine Barner3031 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Married ... With Children" Spinoff Coming to Fox?

A "Married ... With Children" spinoff could be coming to Fox.

Christopher Spata4327 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Final Nail in the Coffin For "Up All Night"

They should probably call it quits.

nancy-stiles4895 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Up All Night" Loses Main Star Christina Applegate

But the show is still going to go on?

Tanya Ghahremani4906 days ago
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Pop Culture

Will Forte Will Stay "Up All Night"

The "SNL" vet will guest star on the season's fourth episode

Christopher Rosen5440 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Joins "Up All Night"

Nick Cannon?!

Christopher Rosen5450 days ago
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Pop Culture

Will "Up All Night" Need to Reshoot Its Pilot Because of Maya Rudolph Career Change?

Rudolph's character will now be a talk show host, reports TVLine.

Christopher Rosen5465 days ago
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Pop Culture

NBC Sets 2011 Fall Primetime Schedule

Comedies, comedies, comedies, oh my!

Christopher Rosen5542 days ago
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Pop Culture

Christina Applegate Lines Up Possible Television Return

The former "Samantha Who?" star teams with Lorne Michaels for new pilot

Christopher Rosen5601 days ago
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Pop Culture

Love Shutdown: The 10 Worst Ways To Pick Up Women

The new Farrelly Bros. comedy <em>Hall Pass</em> and other films teach us how not to bag chicks.

MattBarone5626 days ago

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