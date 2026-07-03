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Christina Applegate Reportedly Hospitalized Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle
The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, has been dealing with ongoing health challenges in recent years.
Will Ferrell Remembers James Caan Calling Him ‘Not Funny’ on 'Elf' Set: ‘I Don’t Get You’
Caan died in 2022.
Christina Applegate Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis
Christina Applegate took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: "It's been a strange journey."
'Dead to Me' Goes Deeper and Gets Better in Season 2
The second season of Netflix's dramedy 'Dead to Me' hit a clean home run out of the lies and deceit expertly laid during its first season.
Watch the Trailer for Netflix's 'Dead to Me' Season 2
The dark comedy returns next month.
Now Cameron Diaz Is Saying Her Retirement's Not a Joke
Selma Blair was not wrong when she claimed Cameron Diaz was stepping away from acting to focus on her marriage.
The Red-Band Trailer for 'Vacation' Addresses Your Concerns About Another Reboot
This actually looks solid.
"Married ... With Children" Spinoff Coming to Fox?
A "Married ... With Children" spinoff could be coming to Fox.
The Final Nail in the Coffin For "Up All Night"
They should probably call it quits.
"Up All Night" Loses Main Star Christina Applegate
But the show is still going to go on?
Bruno Mars Will Be Both Host and Musical Guest on "Saturday Night Live" This Month
Double duty!
Will Forte Will Stay "Up All Night"
The "SNL" vet will guest star on the season's fourth episode
Will "Up All Night" Need to Reshoot Its Pilot Because of Maya Rudolph Career Change?
Rudolph's character will now be a talk show host, reports TVLine.
NBC Sets 2011 Fall Primetime Schedule
Comedies, comedies, comedies, oh my!
Christina Applegate Lines Up Possible Television Return
The former "Samantha Who?" star teams with Lorne Michaels for new pilot
Love Shutdown: The 10 Worst Ways To Pick Up Women
The new Farrelly Bros. comedy <em>Hall Pass</em> and other films teach us how not to bag chicks.