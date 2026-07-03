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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Gwendoline Christie Says She Submitted Herself for an Emmy as a 'Testament’ to Brienne
She was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 Emmys.
Jose Martinez2537 days ago
Pop Culture
These Emmy-Nominated 'Game of Thrones' Actors Self-Submitted When HBO Didn't Enter Them
HBO swept up an impressive number of Emmy nominations for its fantasy epic 'Game of Thrones' earlier this week.
Joe Price2556 days ago
Pop Culture
'Game of Thrones' Actress Gwendoline Christie Predicted Who Would Become King Years Ago
The ending of 'Game of Thrones' has proven divisive, to say the least, but Gwendoline Christie called it years ago.
Joe Price2613 days ago